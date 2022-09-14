Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
In A First, Two Female Head Coaches Face Off In Illinois High School Football Game
An Illinois high school football game is headed for the history books. The scheduled Thursday night contest between DuSable and Fenger High Schools in Chicago marks the first time in Illinois… and apparently anywhere in America… that two high school teams, each with a female head coach, have faced off. Coaches Konesha Rhea of Dusable and Joucelyn Mayfield of Fenger are friends, and each entered the game looking for her first win of the season.
