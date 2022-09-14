ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Weapon seized at Lehigh Acres Middle School: At least second this school year in Lee

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Parents at a Lee County middle school were met with an email alerting them of a weapon present in their child's school.

According to an email sent to parents at Lehigh Acres Middle School, the incident happened during lunch when a student displayed a weapon in the cafeteria.

Brian Gibson, principal at Lehigh Acres Middle School, wrote in an email to parents that school administrators immediately intervened.

Gun seized:South Fort Myers High student arrested after tip he brought gun to school

Weapons in schools:'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

Gibson said law enforcement is now investigating.

"All students are safe. The situation is under control," Gibson's email reads in part.

Gibson will update parents when they've completed the investigation.

This is at least the second weapon seized in a Lee County public school since school began in August.

A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested Aug. 13 after a tip came through alerting authorities he might have a gun in his car on campus.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Principal#Cafeteria#The Naples Daily News#Trodriguez Gannett Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy