ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cambridgeday.com

In quest to build multifamily housing citywide, there’s still debate on the scope of study needed

In quest to build multifamily housing citywide, there’s still debate on the scope of study needed. Multifamily housing – three or more units on a single property – is allowed in most parts of Cambridge, but members of the City Council’s Housing Committee think it should be allowed everywhere. Councillors, Planning Board members and Cambridge Community Development staff disagree on how to do it.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy