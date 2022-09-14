ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New York Woman Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Ring

Argelianka Garcia, of New York, New York, was sentenced today to five years probation for her involvement in a drug conspiracy that spanned several states, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Garcia, 46, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

New York Store Owner, Employee Busted For Allegedly Selling Drug-Laced Candy Bars: Cops

The owner of a convenience store in New York and his employee are accused of selling drug-laced candy bars.Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, police in the Town of Hempstead arrested the owner of Exotic Convenience Store, Ameen Ahmed, and an employee, Ahmed Ajomai, and charged each with felony drug charges, News 12 Long Island reported.Authorities said investigators believe the shop was selling THC chocolate bars that allegedly contained marijuana and psylocibin mushrooms.It is unclear how many bars were sold and to who. There was no word on if there were any injuries for people who ate the allegedly laced candy.Both Ajomai and Ahmed pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ajomai, the owner, also pleaded not guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance.“If they were selling illegal stuff, they not supposed to sell illegal stuff,” Umer Farooq of East Meadow told News 12 Long Island reported.. “If the town has a legal authority to do that, they exercised their authority to do it.”
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Mail

NYC attorney and his dentist friend claim Swedish hedge fund manager owner of $10,000 Hamptons rental treated them like 'squatters' and ruined their vacation by not letting them set AC from 70 to 68 degrees

A New York City attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit against a Swedish hedge fund manager for ruining their vacation at his $10,000 Hamptons rental because he kept the air conditioning stuck at 70 degrees. Toby Cohen and Dr. Johnathan Neman alleged that their families suffered 'uninhabitable'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center

Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Schneps Media

