The owner of a convenience store in New York and his employee are accused of selling drug-laced candy bars.Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, police in the Town of Hempstead arrested the owner of Exotic Convenience Store, Ameen Ahmed, and an employee, Ahmed Ajomai, and charged each with felony drug charges, News 12 Long Island reported.Authorities said investigators believe the shop was selling THC chocolate bars that allegedly contained marijuana and psylocibin mushrooms.It is unclear how many bars were sold and to who. There was no word on if there were any injuries for people who ate the allegedly laced candy.Both Ajomai and Ahmed pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ajomai, the owner, also pleaded not guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance.“If they were selling illegal stuff, they not supposed to sell illegal stuff,” Umer Farooq of East Meadow told News 12 Long Island reported.. “If the town has a legal authority to do that, they exercised their authority to do it.”

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO