fox4news.com
Abbott accused O'Rourke of wanting to defund the police; O'Rourke says claims are false
DALLAS - The two candidates for Texas governor address the issue of funding for police departments while at campaign stops Wednesday. Gov. Greg Abbott pitched himself as the candidate who best supports law enforcement in Texas. The Republican incumbent campaigned alongside members of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association on...
Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens
Legal battle heats up over 'gender-affirming care' for Texas transgender children. The legal battle over the governor's directive to investigate families of certain transgender children heated up this week. Groups suing the state want to make clear that state investigators should not be able to continue investigations while their case makes its way through courts.
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SBA offers low-interest loans to North Texas businesses, homeowners impacted by August flooding
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to North Texas businesses and homeowners dealing with serious damage from the August flood. The SBA issued a disaster declaration after a request from Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week. You can hear the devastation in Miriam Clouse’s...
North Richland Hills resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Richland Hills resident won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery. The Ultimate 7s ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills. The winner decided to remain anonymous. It is the third...
