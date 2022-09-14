ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens

Legal battle heats up over 'gender-affirming care' for Texas transgender children. The legal battle over the governor's directive to investigate families of certain transgender children heated up this week. Groups suing the state want to make clear that state investigators should not be able to continue investigations while their case makes its way through courts.
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
