Read full article on original website
Related
Death with Dignity bill needs new focus in Massachusetts Legislature (Viewpoint)
Before the state Legislature wrapped up on July 31, I’m glad it passed much-needed bills to deal with the climate crisis and increase mental health services as a result of this challenging pandemic. But its top leaders also made passing a sports betting bill one of its other top...
Venezuelan migrants being provided health care, housing counselors while at Joint Base Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE – The 50 Venezuelan migrants unexpectedly flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard are now receiving a host of services including access to crisis counseling, mental health services and health care. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Sunday issued the latest information about how the...
Lawyers for Civil Rights call for criminal investigation into ‘political stunt’ that sent Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
An organization representing many of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week is calling on the state and federal governments to open a criminal investigation into the incident. Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing more than 30 of the...
Patriot Front focused white supremacist activity in Mass. this year; a look at the group and its leaders
Massachusetts has become a hotbed of organized hate group and white supremacist activity, following a summer when white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on the Fourth of July, and scores of incidents of organized racist activity have taken place across the state. A state hotline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Ted Cruz deletes tweet falsely claiming ‘Dems’ activated National Guard to ‘interdict’ migrants on Martha’s Vineyard
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has deleted a tweet in which he criticized and falsely claimed that “Dems” activated the National Guard to “interdict” migrants in Massachusetts. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, activated up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in the utilization of Joint Base Cape Cod as a temporary shelter and humanitarian resources hub for the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
Mass. tax relief checks to go out in November, Baker announces
Massachusetts residents will see tax relief starting in November, the Baker administration said Friday as officials prepare to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues as required by a 1980s law that scrambled Beacon Hill lawmakers’ attempt earlier this summer to provide urgent financial aid amid skyrocketing inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Museum Day 2022: Here are all the Mass. museums with free admissions
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day is here and there are plenty of Massachusetts museums to visit for free. The annual holiday takes place on Sept. 17 and is a one-day event across the U.S. Participating museums provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, according to the magazine.
Mass. must return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers, state Auditor Suzanne Bump says
State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues must be returned to taxpayers, following her office’s closely scrutinized analysis of a murky state statute that scuttled a massive tax relief and economic bill on Beacon Hill at the end of formal lawmaking. Bump,...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
NFL TV Guide: Week 2 schedule, what games are on in New England? Western. Mass gets Tom Brady, but not Boston
If you’re looking to watch the New England Patriots game or NFL RedZone on Sunday, your NFL TV experience will be pretty easy. But if you’re looking to see what other games are on, things are going to get a little weird for the Week 2 TV schedule.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calculate how much your Mass. tax refund check will be
Eligible Massachusetts residents will see tax relief this fall, either through a check in the mail or direct deposit equating to about 13% of their 2021 personal income tax liability. No action is needed for Bay Staters to secure the tax credit, which is required under state law amid ballooning...
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prize won in Winchester on Saturday
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was purchased in Winchester on Saturday, the largest prize sold that day. The winning ticket was purchased at the Dairy Barn and was from the game “Mass Cash.”. Overall, there were more than 180 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday
Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
3 Mass. Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close after company announced 150 store closures
Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among the 150 store closures the company announced earlier this month. The stores include locations in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. The list of closures was released Sept. 15, however exact closing dates have not yet been stated. The company said the...
2 must-play Patriots vs. Steelers player props
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots will roll into Pittsburgh Sunday hoping to rebound from a poor Week 1 showing against the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0