Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO