Colorado State

Sen. Ted Cruz deletes tweet falsely claiming ‘Dems’ activated National Guard to ‘interdict’ migrants on Martha’s Vineyard

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has deleted a tweet in which he criticized and falsely claimed that “Dems” activated the National Guard to “interdict” migrants in Massachusetts. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, activated up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in the utilization of Joint Base Cape Cod as a temporary shelter and humanitarian resources hub for the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday

Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
2 must-play Patriots vs. Steelers player props

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots will roll into Pittsburgh Sunday hoping to rebound from a poor Week 1 showing against the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the...
