Barbara Blake
3d ago
there is so much fraud in mass most sell there stamps for half the price so they have cash to get there hair and nails done so please don't talk about kids starving it's there parents spending the cash on them selfs
Reply(1)
22
Mike
3d ago
Maybe if our Mass Legislators gave back all the money they steal every day with their paychecks...
Reply(1)
15
Keith Kingsley
3d ago
You have a person from Massachusetts in charge of an important part of Government like SNAP how Sam dumb is our government. Oh now I know he is a liberal that has no care for others and gets paid to do nothing
Reply(2)
10
Venezuelan migrants being provided health care, housing counselors while at Joint Base Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE – The 50 Venezuelan migrants unexpectedly flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard are now receiving a host of services including access to crisis counseling, mental health services and health care. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Sunday issued the latest information about how the...
Lawyers for Civil Rights call for criminal investigation into ‘political stunt’ that sent Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
An organization representing many of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week is calling on the state and federal governments to open a criminal investigation into the incident. Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing more than 30 of the...
Massachusetts residents to receive over 2 billion dollars
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices. How much specifically is still being determined.
Death with Dignity bill needs new focus in Massachusetts Legislature (Viewpoint)
Before the state Legislature wrapped up on July 31, I’m glad it passed much-needed bills to deal with the climate crisis and increase mental health services as a result of this challenging pandemic. But its top leaders also made passing a sports betting bill one of its other top...
Will the millionaires tax on the November ballot help Mass. residents? It depends, new report finds
A murky legislative process to dole out more than $1 billion in income tax revenues, plus a volatile funding pool amid the threat of a looming economic recession, could limit the success of the so-called “Millionaires Tax” on the ballot before Massachusetts voters this November, a new report suggests.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration announces coordinated support for newly arriving families and individuals to the Commonwealth
BARNSTABLE – Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for these men, women and children. Governor Charlie Baker also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.
New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
Massachusetts ID and registration workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico held in Springfield
State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
Mass. taxpayers to get nearly $3 billion back from state due to obscure law. Here’s what we know.
State Auditor Suzanne Bump her office determined that $2.94 in state tax revenue must go back to taxpayers. It seems that Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting $2.94 billion back from the state thanks to an obscure 1986 law that limits how much money can be held in the state’s coffers, The Boston Globe reported.
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
WCVB
Details on how, when Massachusetts will send refunds to taxpayers
BOSTON — Eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will receive a refund equivalent to 13% of their personal income tax liability from the 2021 tax year. Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced that the excess revenue will begin being returned to eligible individuals starting in November. "This percentage is a preliminary estimate and...
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Mass. tax relief to come ‘sometime this fall,’ hopes Gov. Charlie Baker, who wants money sent ‘sooner rather than later’
Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump is under deadline to certify a highly anticipated tax revenue figure by next Tuesday that could return nearly $3 billion to Bay Staters dealing with skyrocketing inflation and costs of living. But amid rumors that Bump could certify the amount — $2.941 billion, as the...
Mass. tax relief checks to go out in November, Baker announces
Massachusetts residents will see tax relief starting in November, the Baker administration said Friday as officials prepare to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues as required by a 1980s law that scrambled Beacon Hill lawmakers’ attempt earlier this summer to provide urgent financial aid amid skyrocketing inflation.
Here’s how the excess tax revenue will be distributed to Massachusetts residents
In November, approximately 3.6 million taxpayers will be receiving a refund from the state's excess tax revenue.
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
