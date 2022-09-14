Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
As Orange Line shutdown nears end, riders say farewell to ‘awful’ bus commute
When Karim Hamady, 26, took Orange Line trains as part of his commute, he could usually count on the ride taking about 35 minutes. Since MBTA officials shut down the line on August 19 for a 30-day maintenance blitz, the replacement shuttle buses have taken anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, he said.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Parts of New England Might See Their First Frost Tonight
We’re seven days away from the official start of Astronomical Fall and temperatures in New England are following the cooling trend. There's a chance to see the first frost of the season tonight and tomorrow night along the north country. It might sound a bit too early for a...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Barnstable Patriot
Putting your house up for sale? Avoid these fatal flaws so your home will sell quickly
When a home sits on the market for too long, buyers may begin to wonder, "What’s wrong with it? Does it have a fatal flaw?" Realtor Arthur Durkin of Keller Williams Realty in Andover said when a home comes on the market, it generates the greatest interest in the first several weeks. That is the time when people ask for a showing or make an offer.
Here’s when parts of the Red Line will close next month
Parts of the Red Line will be replaced by shuttle buses early next month. With the Orange Line shutdown expected to soon come to a close, the MBTA is teeing up the Red Line for some repairs and replacements which will cause service disruptions. The first closure will happen Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Visiting Salem: Tour ‘Hocus Pocus’ filming locations, the Salem Witch Museum and more
As the leaves on the trees gradually turn to hues of yellow, orange and red the arrival of autumn brings with it New England traditions such as apple picking, fall fairs and the fall harvest. Autumn also is the perfect time to delve into the fun, fantasy and fright associated...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester County Location
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year. The closure list includes three locations in Massachusetts:. Worcester County: 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford. Suffolk County: 8B Allstate Road, Dorchester. Bristol County: 35...
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
You can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated this weekend. Here’s how.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians who get vaccinated this weekend could walk away $75 richer. Boston Public Health and CIC Health are co-hosting the B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination event. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Stadium, will feature $75 Visa gift cards and backpack giveaways for those who get vaccinated, free food, games, haircuts and more.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man has life changing plans after hitting $2 million prize on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man has some life changing plans after hitting it big on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Ronald Holbrook has won a $2 million prize in the Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Holbrook, who is from Worcester, chose the...
Patriot Front focused white supremacist activity in Mass. this year; a look at the group and its leaders
Massachusetts has become a hotbed of organized hate group and white supremacist activity, following a summer when white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on the Fourth of July, and scores of incidents of organized racist activity have taken place across the state. A state hotline...
universalhub.com
People stumbling out of the Andrew T stop late at night with a hunger for pizza will have to go home and order from there, board says
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday ordered Red Line Pizza, 582 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston, to start complying with its license and close its doors to walk-in customers at 11 p.m. The pizza place currently has permission to stay open for walk-in trade until 11 p.m., with it allowed to...
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0