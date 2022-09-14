ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die

A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18

The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
Q97.9

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Q106.5

Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart

Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
I-95 FM

Check Out This Wicked Awesome Interview with Lawrence Gowan of Styx

Lawrence Gowan is the coolest... In our line of work, every now and then, you get to talk to someone famous. Sometimes it's a famous TV or movie star, or maybe even a popular sports figure. But the other day, Cori and I got to have a super awesome chat with Lawrence Gowan of the band Styx, who will be in Bangor this coming weekend.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Reunited And It Feels So Good! Heirloom Desk Back With Family Who Accidentally Sold It

Earlier this week, we brought you the story of Sherri Sawyer and her desk. Sawyer was visiting her parents on September 1st when she learned that the desk her dad had built when she was a young girl, the desk with great sentimental value, which was promised to be passed down to her once her folks were no longer living, had been accidentally sold that day with a load of things that were being cleaned out of a workshop. And her parents didn't know the identity of the person who bought it.
WINTERPORT, ME
I-95 FM

Sting’s Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront

Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
wabi.tv

Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Natural Living Center hit by a car

BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

