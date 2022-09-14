Read full article on original website
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Know the Song + Enter to Win Tickets to Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy in Bangor
When Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy bring their Live and Unzoomed Tour to Bangor on Sunday, Sept. 18, we want to send some of our most loyal listeners to the show for free. Here's what to do: Starting Monday, Sept. 12, listen to J. Stew and Cori in the morning....
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Yes, This Incredible Maine House Really Has An Indoor Horse Arena
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart
Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
Check Out This Wicked Awesome Interview with Lawrence Gowan of Styx
Lawrence Gowan is the coolest... In our line of work, every now and then, you get to talk to someone famous. Sometimes it's a famous TV or movie star, or maybe even a popular sports figure. But the other day, Cori and I got to have a super awesome chat with Lawrence Gowan of the band Styx, who will be in Bangor this coming weekend.
Reunited And It Feels So Good! Heirloom Desk Back With Family Who Accidentally Sold It
Earlier this week, we brought you the story of Sherri Sawyer and her desk. Sawyer was visiting her parents on September 1st when she learned that the desk her dad had built when she was a young girl, the desk with great sentimental value, which was promised to be passed down to her once her folks were no longer living, had been accidentally sold that day with a load of things that were being cleaned out of a workshop. And her parents didn't know the identity of the person who bought it.
Benjamin’s Set To Expand Into Old Asian Garden Location On Franklin St. In Bangor
Benjamin's, the bar, has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area since it first opened on Franklin St. in September of 1973. For most of its first decade of business, Benjamin's occupied both the top and bottom floors of the building. But in 1987, the landlords leased the top area out and it eventually became Panda Garden, and then later Asian Garden.
Sting’s Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront
Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
foxbangor.com
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
