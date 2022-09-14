Read full article on original website
Effectiveness of force and power limiting technologies of the collaborative robots and their global demand
Due to the improved safety features of cobots, people and robots could now work together for the first time in robotics. Cobots, or collaborative robots, were created to lower the safety concerns associated with direct human-robot interactions for workers. Given that cobots are one of the largest trends in robotics, this technology has gained a lot of popularity.
Worksport Launches All-New E-Commerce Online Platform
Worksport Ltd. and its subsidiaries, an innovator of automotive aftermarket accessories and off-grid energy solutions, announces the launch of its eCommerce platform. Worksport, with its patented truck bed tonneau cover designs, aims to provide the EV and ESS industries with renewable energy and solar PV solutions, integrations for the sustainable, and personal clean energy for the automotive vehicle industries and communities as well as outdoor enthusiasts.
SMA America Previews the Future of Customized Energy Management at RE+
With a range of new products across all market segments, SMA America will offer previews of new solutions at the RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, September 19-22. Visitors can find SMA America at booth #1 located on the Grand Plaza. SMA experts will be on hand at the booth to discuss...
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy
SolarRecycle.org has merged with The Atmosphere Conservancy, which is the non-profit branch of Solaris Energy. The merger brings official non-profit status to SolarRecycle, a website that was launched in 2021 as a clearinghouse to share resources about reuse, resale, and recycling of end-of-life solar equipment. “Joining forces with The Atmosphere...
Prescinto secures deal with energy storage major in USA
Gujarat, India-based Prescinto Technologies announced this week it had successfully raised $6.5 million in financing and launched in the U.S. market by securing a deal with an energy storage specialist. Prescinto will provide real-time data monitoring and analytics of energy storage assets installed by the American company globally. The deal...
Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
Qcells introduced its new residential energy storage system, Q.Home Core, to the U.S. market. The energy storage system includes the Q.Volt solar inverter with the Q.Save battery system and the Q.Volt battery. It’s backed by a 10-year product warranty on all components and customer support. The company reports that...
Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy
Schools from grades K-12 are adopting solar energy at an accelerated pace as they target improved sustainability and reduced energy costs. Since 2015, solar for schools has tripled, and now 9% of schools source electricity from PV, said a report by Generation180. Energy is second only to teacher salaries when...
Start-up plans solar manufacturing in disadvantaged communities
An ambitious startup, CHERP, seeks to launch a new ‘no hot spot’ panel, using non-profit micro solar module assembly facilities, to be distributed across disadvantaged communities. CHERP stands for Community Home Energy Revolution Project. In a presentation hosted by Seneca Solar, CHERP put forth their nationwide vision to...
Sunrise brief: Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike
Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike Researchers presented different messages about clean energy to groups from both political parties in the U.S. to learn what message motivated them the most. Cost savings won out, with the economy/jobs coming in second. What kind of salary and benefits can...
