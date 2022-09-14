ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on Ga-25.

The driver then crashed into two cars near Ogeechee Road at I-516, GSP said. Those in the other cars had minor injuries.

The road is closed and there’s no timeline as to when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Red Skyhawk
3d ago

I feel sorry for the people in the other vehicles. It is not that hard, see blue lights STOP. No doubt this persons family will be on the 6'oclock news crying and whining about how bad the police are and crying for Justice.

Tina Brown
3d ago

Why Run fromThe police just stop and Face the Consequences‼️ Come on people we got TO DO BETTER😩

