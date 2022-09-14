Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy
Schools from grades K-12 are adopting solar energy at an accelerated pace as they target improved sustainability and reduced energy costs. Since 2015, solar for schools has tripled, and now 9% of schools source electricity from PV, said a report by Generation180. Energy is second only to teacher salaries when...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Start-up plans solar manufacturing in disadvantaged communities
An ambitious startup, CHERP, seeks to launch a new ‘no hot spot’ panel, using non-profit micro solar module assembly facilities, to be distributed across disadvantaged communities. CHERP stands for Community Home Energy Revolution Project. In a presentation hosted by Seneca Solar, CHERP put forth their nationwide vision to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
Qcells introduced its new residential energy storage system, Q.Home Core, to the U.S. market. The energy storage system includes the Q.Volt solar inverter with the Q.Save battery system and the Q.Volt battery. It’s backed by a 10-year product warranty on all components and customer support. The company reports that...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A case for residential solar sharing
In the town of Dietfurt, Germany, Technische Universität München (TUM) simulated the energy system of the future for a period of six months. Seven households were involved in the “BASE.V” project, which tested electricity trading between neighbors. The project was designed to investigate what would happen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pv-magazine-usa.com
RES commits to aid in building back the American workforce
RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce that the U.S. Department of Labor has recognized RES as an Apprenticeship Ambassador. Ambassadors will serve as champions in promoting, expanding, and diversifying Registered Apprenticeships and strengthening the nation’s workforce. In becoming an Ambassador, RES has committed itself to promoting Registered Apprenticeships as a valuable workforce strategy within the renewable energy industry, seeking to develop and expand opportunities for people historically underserved.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Effectiveness of force and power limiting technologies of the collaborative robots and their global demand
Due to the improved safety features of cobots, people and robots could now work together for the first time in robotics. Cobots, or collaborative robots, were created to lower the safety concerns associated with direct human-robot interactions for workers. Given that cobots are one of the largest trends in robotics, this technology has gained a lot of popularity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Worksport Launches All-New E-Commerce Online Platform
Worksport Ltd. and its subsidiaries, an innovator of automotive aftermarket accessories and off-grid energy solutions, announces the launch of its eCommerce platform. Worksport, with its patented truck bed tonneau cover designs, aims to provide the EV and ESS industries with renewable energy and solar PV solutions, integrations for the sustainable, and personal clean energy for the automotive vehicle industries and communities as well as outdoor enthusiasts.
A new genetically-modified purple tomato could be heading to America's grocery stores by next year after recent USDA approval
The US Department of Agriculture recently approved the purple tomato — a fruit that has a high nutritional value and apparently lasts longer than average tomatoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FedEx profit warning that roiled markets may be the ‘first in a series,’ says analyst
FedEx’s bad news might be just the beginning. The package delivery giant roiled markets with a profit warning Thursday evening that sent its shares plunging more than 20%, their biggest-ever daily drop. The announcement “came as a slap” and was a “solid sign that the economy started slowing,” said...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy
SolarRecycle.org has merged with The Atmosphere Conservancy, which is the non-profit branch of Solaris Energy. The merger brings official non-profit status to SolarRecycle, a website that was launched in 2021 as a clearinghouse to share resources about reuse, resale, and recycling of end-of-life solar equipment. “Joining forces with The Atmosphere...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A New Generation with Incoming QuickBOLT President, Jared Wiener
As of September 1st, 2022 QuickBOLT has named Jared Wiener as President. This marks an exciting era for the 35-year-old business and Jared views his new role as a bridge between two generations,. “My focus as President is to build upon the foundation the company has created over the past...
Comments / 0