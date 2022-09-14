RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce that the U.S. Department of Labor has recognized RES as an Apprenticeship Ambassador. Ambassadors will serve as champions in promoting, expanding, and diversifying Registered Apprenticeships and strengthening the nation’s workforce. In becoming an Ambassador, RES has committed itself to promoting Registered Apprenticeships as a valuable workforce strategy within the renewable energy industry, seeking to develop and expand opportunities for people historically underserved.

