Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO