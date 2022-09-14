ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

Heart of the Hamptons Plan Gets Cool Reception at ARB; Shippy's Plan Unveiled

Heart of the Hamptons was back before the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review & Historic Preservation on Monday, September 12, to seek approval of its planned changes to the...
Southampton, NY
Hampton Bays, NY
Southampton, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15

Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund

Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that...
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hauppauge (NY) Fire Department Responds with New Rescue 1 Rig

The Hauppauge Fire Department, located on Long Island, NY, was created in 1931 at the direction of 14 charter members. Since that time, the community has grown immensely. It now has five schools, strip shopping centers, restaurants, and hotels and is home to the Hauppauge Industrial Park, the nation’s second largest, with more than 1,000 businesses employing more than 55,000 people. Add this to the 7,300 households and a population of more than 20,000 residents, and you have a response district larger than some major U.S. cities.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Arrest in Hicksville business scam

Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
HICKSVILLE, NY
27east.com

'Cocktails at Lunch' Serves as LGBTQ-Friendly Haven

When Lobster Roll opened its Southampton location last winter, the restaurant set itself apart from its eponymous predecessor — an iconic seasonal shack, also known as LUNCH, on the Napeague...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

