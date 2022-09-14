Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastendbeacon.com
North Fork Water Main Work Gets Underway, as Water Authority Seeks Grants for New Projects
Pictured Above: Water Authority workers with Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell at the project on the Main Road in Southold that is now underway. The Suffolk County Water Authority is in the midst of two water main projects in Southold Town designed to greatly improve the distribution of water within the town.
27east.com
Heart of the Hamptons Plan Gets Cool Reception at ARB; Shippy’s Plan Unveiled
Heart of the Hamptons was back before the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review & Historic Preservation on Monday, September 12, to seek approval of its planned changes to the... more. New York State’s Freedom of Information Law is designed to protect the public’s right to ... 16 Sep 2022...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
Town board wrap: upcoming public hearings plus actions taken at last week’s board meeting
At its regular meeting last week, the Town Board scheduled several public hearings on topics including proposed code amendments, a proposal to extend the commercial solar moratorium, the demolition of an alleged unsafe structure, and a plan for a new downtown apartment building. Commerical solar moratorium extension: Sept. 20. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15
Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
27east.com
Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund
Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that... more. Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana this week dismissed the charge of second-degree harassment filed ... 16 Sep 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hauppauge (NY) Fire Department Responds with New Rescue 1 Rig
The Hauppauge Fire Department, located on Long Island, NY, was created in 1931 at the direction of 14 charter members. Since that time, the community has grown immensely. It now has five schools, strip shopping centers, restaurants, and hotels and is home to the Hauppauge Industrial Park, the nation’s second largest, with more than 1,000 businesses employing more than 55,000 people. Add this to the 7,300 households and a population of more than 20,000 residents, and you have a response district larger than some major U.S. cities.
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Cyberattack Targets Suffolk County Government, Hackers Post Stolen Docs Online, Report Says
Leaders on Long Island are vowing to continue the people’s work despite a cyberattack on Suffolk County’s computer system that has led to stolen documents with personal information being posted online, NBC 4 New York reports. The attack, which was first discovered Thursday, Sept. 8, has impacted everything...
midislandtimes.com
Arrest in Hicksville business scam
Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
NBC New York
Suffolk County Documents Stolen in Cyberattack Posted on Dark Web: Officials
It’s been more than a week since Suffolk County discovered its computer networks were hacked, but while some county services are still offline, the hackers are upping the ante. The News 4 I-Team learned the group behind a cyberattack against the Suffolk County government posted documents with personal information...
27east.com
‘Cocktails at Lunch’ Serves as LGBTQ-Friendly Haven
When Lobster Roll opened its Southampton location last winter, the restaurant set itself apart from its eponymous predecessor — an iconic seasonal shack, also known as LUNCH, on the Napeague... more. Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting ... 15 Sep...
Comments / 0