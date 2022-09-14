A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.

