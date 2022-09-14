TPD identifies murder suspect, adds to weekly most wanted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime.

Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the shots.

Police continue to search for Caldwell, who has been charged with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Caldwell is considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call Tulsa police at 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.