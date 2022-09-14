ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD identifies murder suspect, adds to weekly most wanted

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime.

Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the shots.

Police continue to search for Caldwell, who has been charged with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Caldwell is considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call Tulsa police at 918-596-COPS.

Comments / 5

Gary Garrett
3d ago

I doubt these POS have ever watched "The First 48" where the Tulsa Detectives relentlessly go after their suspect(s).Hopefully by this time tomorrow they'll have apprehended "Q". Sad thing when such a young person's life is literally gone down the drain.And most likely he's in one of theses gangs which'll trump up the charge now.Life "could" be so easy,if you'd applied yourself and made something of your life....

Irene Lane
3d ago

It doesn’t matter what color they’re skin is but the HATRED needs too STOPPED! This young man murdered another person and never w they’re looking too Arrested him on them charges ! My heart goes out to the victims family friends colleagues and all who knew and loved him! People need to stopped killing each other! This probably happened because they belong to a certain gang and they have a beef between them. I’m going too say this it doesn’t matter what Gang you belong too But the Killing needs to End between your own race! God created us all equally. I love people no matter what race color or Origin or creed that they maybe. But these people who get on here and make unnecessary remarks is totally ridiculous.

