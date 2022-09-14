PHILADEPLHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has a trio of winged receivers — bats, of sorts, in this case as much as they are Eagles — in the offense and ready to Sock! Pow! Bam! their way into the end zone against Minnesota. Who are those masked men? Eagles cornerback Darius Slay sees on the field a twist on the popular Spider-Man pointing meme only with three receivers who can each stake a claim as the team’s “Batman.” Like A.J. Brown, his tinted visor may hide his eyes, but his numbers popped in a win against Detroit with 10 receptions for 155 yards, tying his career high. Or Devonta Smith, who had a team rookie-record 916 yards receiving last year. And Quez Watkins, who had a 91-yard catch last season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO