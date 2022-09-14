Fore River Bridge back down after an hour stuck in the up position

QUINCY – The drawbridge that connects Quincy and Weymouth over the Fore River was back to functioning normally at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after bring stuck in the up position for an hour.

Quincy police on Twitter asked drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area as traffic on Route 3A started to pile up and fill side streets.

The bridge opened as scheduled at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday before getting stuck and was lowered again about an hour later.

