ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Kent County couple indicted for serial child abuse, torture

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE3Tl_0hvTBXIq00

Mary Vinson, left, and Charles Vinson are alleged to have abused and tortured their children.

A Kent County couple has been indicted on 646 charges, including more than 80 felonies, for allegedly abusing their two children.

The Department of Justice announced the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Over a period of 20 months, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, are alleged to have abused their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force-feeding them; and physically assaulting them.

Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family Services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release. “The evidence in this case is disturbing and my prayers are with the victims who, thank God, are somewhere safe. We will seek swift and complete justice against the accused; nothing matters more than protecting our kids.’

Charges against both defendants include:

  • Charles Vinson
      • 6 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
      • 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
      • 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
      • 2 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
      • 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
      • 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
      • 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony
      • 3 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor
      • 3 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdmeanor
      • 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare, a Class A Misdemeanor
      • 2 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony
  • Mary Vinson
    • 7 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
    • 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
    • 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
    • 6 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor
    • 71 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
    • 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
    • 225 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
    • 3 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, a Class E Felony
    • 11 counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
    • 7 counts of Strangulation, a Class E Felony
    • 1 count of Attempted Strangulation, a Class E Felony
    • 244 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor
    • 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony
    • 3 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony

If convicted on all charges, Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 40 years and a maximum sentence of more than 1,150 years.

Charles Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 16 years and a maximum sentence of more than 270 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention

A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Voters talk early or mail-in voting vs. in-person

Election officials had said that they didn’t know how early voting and mail-in voting might affect the polls Tuesday during Delaware’s primary election. This is the first year that Delaware has allowed early voting. Mail-in voting was allowed in the 2022 elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers at several polling places reported that voter turnout was lighter than usual, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems

Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

You can help Wilmington win $90,000 arts grant

By hitting a few keys on your cell phone or computer, you can help the city of Wilmington win a $90,000 grant that will pay for a 10-week live music series in 2023, 2024 and 2025. But you have less than a week to participate. The Levittt AMP grant is designed to help small cities provide cultural events. The money ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Hundreds attend Appo’s annual 9/11 ceremony Friday

The somber trumpet notes of “Taps” rang outside of Middletown High School Friday, as the Appoquinimink School District held its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony. About 200 members of the military, students and community members gathered to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed people in the Pentagon, Twin Towers and a ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater

The Delaware Theater Company’s new show featuring the music of Dolly Parton should have come with a tagline: “This production brought to you by the COVID-19 pandemic.” If there had been no pandemic, then husband and wife director Gabriel Barre and actress/singer Tricia Paoluccio would never have retreated to a family cabin in California with their two children. Florida Studio ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

NCC to hold public safety celebration, recruiting event Saturday

New Castle County’s Public Safety Department will hold a celebration and recruiting event Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Christiana Mall. The event will be held between Nordstrom and Cabela’s and will go on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.  “We’ll celebrate our public safety, including police, fire, 911 communications, paramedics and the Office of Emergency Management,” said Sgt. Tracy Duffy, ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Reading nonprofit helps 4th grader learn to love library

In spring 2021, Ameilia Carrubba’s struggles with reading because of her dyslexia meant she shied away from books and reading. Today, “she wants to read,” said her mom, Kelli Carruba. “She wants to go to the library and get a book out and she definitely has a much more positive attitude and pushes herself more when it comes to reading.” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Child Abuse 1st Degree
Delaware LIVE News

How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?

Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math.  The ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy