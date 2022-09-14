Kent County couple indicted for serial child abuse, torture

A Kent County couple has been indicted on 646 charges, including more than 80 felonies, for allegedly abusing their two children.

The Department of Justice announced the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Over a period of 20 months, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, are alleged to have abused their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force-feeding them; and physically assaulting them.

Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family Services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release. “The evidence in this case is disturbing and my prayers are with the victims who, thank God, are somewhere safe. We will seek swift and complete justice against the accused; nothing matters more than protecting our kids.’

Charges against both defendants include:

Charles Vinson

6 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony 2 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony 3 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor 3 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdmeanor 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony



Mary Vinson

7 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony 6 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor 71 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony 225 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 3 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, a Class E Felony 11 counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony 7 counts of Strangulation, a Class E Felony 1 count of Attempted Strangulation, a Class E Felony 244 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony 3 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony



If convicted on all charges, Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 40 years and a maximum sentence of more than 1,150 years.

Charles Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 16 years and a maximum sentence of more than 270 years.