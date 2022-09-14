Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify man caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Valdosta
The Valdosta Police Department needs help from the public to identify a person caught on surveillance video breaking into vehicles at a home. Police say that there were other vehicles broken into in the area this same night, and it is believed that he is a suspect in those break-ins as well.
greenepublishing.com
Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
wfxl.com
3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County
As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
wfxl.com
Chicken house destroyed in early morning Mitchell County fire
Mitchell County Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at Ulysses Poultry around 6:45 a.m. on September 13. Once on scene, flames from a chicken house were coming from the rear with roof collapse already taken place. Fire officials say that the fire was started due to an electrical problem....
Inmate sentenced in attack on Madison correctional officer
Florida Department of Corrections inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional 35 years, eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution
WCTV
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is facing attempted murder...
wfxl.com
Water assistance program available for Lowndes County customers
Lowndes County & Coastal Plain EOA have teamed up to provide water assistance to Lowndes County Utility customers with paying their water bills. This program is on a first-come, first-served basis with two opportunities on Friday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 20. Those interested can go to the Lowndes County...
WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
LCSO confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.
wfxl.com
Decatur County state route Spur resurfacing to start Friday
Resurfacing is expected to begin Friday in Decatur County. Georgia Department of Transportation crews will be doing Spur resurfacing, in Bainbridge, for a little over a mile from State Route 253 to State Route 38. Work is scheduled to begin Friday, September 16, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 6...
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
