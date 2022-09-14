CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Fire and Police Departments both responded to an apartment fire on September 15 just before 3 p.m. at the 100 block of A St. When units arrived, they saw the fire at the front of an apartment on the first floor. One tenant is said to have suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO