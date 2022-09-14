Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Beautiful Friday night before warmer weekend temperatures
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Another beautiful night on the way!. Skies will be mainly clear and it will once again be comfy overnight with lows dipping down into the upper 50s. WARMER WEEKEND:. The dry and sunny conditions will continue with highs on Saturday in the low 80s...
local21news.com
Coolest air since early May arrives tonight
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tonight will bring the coolest air since early May. A bit chilly by tomorrow morning as lows will be around 50!. Some outlying areas will see upper 40's. A light jacket perhaps?. WARMER WEEKEND:. Warming up this weekend. The dry and sunny conditions will...
local21news.com
Mostly sunny skies starting our weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another terrific day is on tap for your Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 80. Skies will be mainly clear and it will once again be cool overnight with lows dipping down in to the 50s. WARMER WEEKEND:. The dry and sunny...
local21news.com
US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
local21news.com
'Unattended cooking' causes fire displacing 10 in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Fire and Police Departments both responded to an apartment fire on September 15 just before 3 p.m. at the 100 block of A St. When units arrived, they saw the fire at the front of an apartment on the first floor. One tenant is said to have suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
local21news.com
Rubber duck derby honors lives lost due to domestic violence
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — To honor the one-hundred and twelve lives lost to domestic violence in Pennsylvania last year, Lebanon County held a rubber duck derby yesterday. Up to 700 rubber ducks were dumped into a canal along Quittapahilla creek. The audience watched on as each duck raced...
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
local21news.com
Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
local21news.com
Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
local21news.com
40 gravestones vandalized in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police are looking for answers following a vandalization incident at Starview Union Cemetery on Codorus Furnace Rd. On Saturday, Sept. 10, between 35-40 headstones were knocked over and broken by vandals, police report. Police ask that anyone with information on...
local21news.com
$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
local21news.com
Man dead after barricading himself in Quarryville residence
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police have resolved the incident in Quarryville where a man fled police and barricaded himself inside his home. The situation first started on September 16, after police were called to check on the welfare of an individual who was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his grey Ford Escape.
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
local21news.com
Man involved with two robberies in one week, suspect sought
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a string of robberies that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department. Officials say that the first robbery occurred on Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. in the Windsor...
local21news.com
Shots fired in road rage incident from Dauphin Co., police seek suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A person reported that they were shot at from another vehicle following a road rage incident at around 10:24 a.m. on Aug. 26, according to Swatara Township Police Department. The victim reported to police that they were shot at by another vehicle after traveling...
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
local21news.com
Thief found hiding behind tree line with two crack pipes, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been charged for stealing possessions from an unlocked vehicle in a residential driveway, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Officials say that on September 14, the man went inside another individual's unlocked car and stole their cellphone, wallet, and other...
local21news.com
Riley Williams granted second appearance at Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Riley Williams, who remains in house arrest after being accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop on January 6, 2021, has requested she be allowed to attend The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire a second time. An Assistant United States Attorney granted her request. Williams will now be...
local21news.com
Candidate for PA Governor Doug Mastriano holds rally in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent CBS You-Gov poll has Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano, but the republican is working to change that. This time joined by the former President’s son, Donald Trump Jr who headlined the event at the Orchards in Franklin County. But...
local21news.com
BB gun robbers arrested in Franklin County, authorities say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene of Spring Street at Montgomery Alley for a robbery involving a supposed handgun and knife, according to Chambersburg Police Department. Officials say that the victim reported that he was confronted by two males who brandished a handgun and knife.
