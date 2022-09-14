ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 6

Related
960 The Ref

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

FedEx boss warns of a 'worldwide recession' and outlines plans to close stores, freeze hiring, trim hours, and park planes to cut costs

FedEx's CEO said he thought the world was heading into a recession. The company reported disappointing earnings, blaming reduced package demand and economic conditions. FedEx plans to cut costs by reducing flights, closing 90 retail stores, and trimming hours. FedEx's CEO thinks we're barreling toward a global recession. His comments...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Freight#Fedex Ground#Fedex Express#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Fedex Corp#Home Delivery#Fedex S Ground Economy#Ltl#Fedex Freight Priority#Fedex Direct#Ups Inc
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy