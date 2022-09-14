Read full article on original website
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
FedEx boss warns of a 'worldwide recession' and outlines plans to close stores, freeze hiring, trim hours, and park planes to cut costs
FedEx's CEO said he thought the world was heading into a recession. The company reported disappointing earnings, blaming reduced package demand and economic conditions. FedEx plans to cut costs by reducing flights, closing 90 retail stores, and trimming hours. FedEx's CEO thinks we're barreling toward a global recession. His comments...
freightwaves.com
FedEx’s disastrous announcement raises concerns about company’s core direction
Millions of FedEx Corp. stakeholders are still digesting the calamity of Thursday night’s announcement of a massive quarterly income shortfall at its largest unit and the withdrawal of financial guidance for the rest of its fiscal year a bit more than a quarter of the way through it. The...
UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997
August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy
Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
House Prices Are Falling in These Five Overvalued Cities
In some of the most overvalued cities in the country, home prices have already peaked and have now started to drop.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
