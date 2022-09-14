Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Top-ranked Hampton still cruising
It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.
Buescher holds off Elliott to win Bass Pro Shops Night Race
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three NASCAR playoff races, a clean sweep by non-playoff drivers. Chris Buescher survived a night of heavy attrition and held off 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Night race among NASCAR's 'crown jewel' events
BRISTOL, Tenn. — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “crown jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol night race was left...
Photo gallery: Twin Springs at J.I. Burton football
Trey Keys had a huge night in the Raiders’ 51-16 Cumberland victory over Twin Springs, racking up 235 yards on 13 carries and five touchdowns. Braedon Dutton also stood out for Burton, tallying 111 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns. The Raiders piled up more than 500 yards of total offense.
Busch, Dillon, Reddick, Harvick out of playoff picture
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol magic ran out for Kyle Busch on Saturday. Busch, a nine-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, entered the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race two points away from making the next round of the field of 12 playoff drivers.
Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles
JONESBOROUGH — As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week at the Knights Crossing in Salem,...
Get ready for fun and football at ETSU
The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers take on Furman on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Scan the QR code accompanying this article to watch Ember Brummitt’s video of exciting action on the field and fun action off the field at an ETSU football game.
Hilltoppers travel to Blount for region game
Science Hill steps into a strong favorite role, but it’s a road region game and that leaves no room for overconfidence. The Hilltoppers travel to take on William Blount on Friday in a Region 1-6A high school football contest with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Turnovers costly in Bucs’ loss to Paladins
JOHNSON CITY — A mistake-prone first half was too much for East Tennessee State to overcome. Furman took advantage of four ETSU turnovers and pulled away for a 27-14 victory in a Southern Conference football game Saturday night at Greene Stadium.
Almirola surprise pole winner for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola added to a NASCAR season full of surprises by winning the pole Friday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford toured the .533-mile oval in 14.946 seconds at 128.382 mph. It was the first qualifying session for NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup Series car on the Bristol concrete.
Gragson holds off hard-charging Jones to win Food City 300
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson capped the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with his third straight win Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, stayed on the track and took the lead when the rest of the lead-lap cars went to pits with 23 laps to go. He held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones for his sixth victory of the season and 11th of his Xfinity career.
Fans have plenty to look forward to Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bass Pro Shops Night Race presents some unknowns for NASCAR fans, although they are guaranteed to have fun activities at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race, set for Saturday at 7 p.m., provides the unknowns as the first for the Next Gen car on Bristol’s concrete surface. Most drivers expect the same kind of fender-banging action running 500 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” is known for.
Hilltoppers run roughshod over Govs
MARYVILLE — It was thorough. It was dominant. It was all Science Hill. The Hilltoppers stayed on task in Region 1-6A with their second league win of the season, producing a ground-game explosion in a 35-0 win over William Blount in high school football Friday night.
Simpson has career night in Tribe's rout of Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — The unbeaten and unchallenged Dobyns-Bennett football team sharpened its tools Friday night, slicing through West Ridge by a 56-14 count in a Region 1-6A game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Indians (5-0, 2-0) overwhelmed the Wolves from all directions, getting it done especially on the...
Roundup: Rye Cove 4-0 after two-overtime victory
CLINCHPORT — In a thrilling finish Friday night, Rye Cove topped Cumberland District football foe Thomas Walker 30-28 in double overtime after a 2-point conversion attempt by the Pioneers fell short. It is the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since 1989 and they earned their first district win since beating...
Bucs hope to get back on track vs. Paladins
JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles has some familiarity with what Furman will try to do against East Tennessee State, but the Bucs’ coach says it won’t matter much Saturday when the teams meet in a Southern Conference football game. Quarles spent five years as an assistant at...
Allmendinger dissects classic finish at 2021 Food City 300
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A.J. Allmendinger has replayed it in his mind hundreds of times. In arguably the greatest finish in Bristol Motor Speedway history, Allmendinger and Austin Cindric spun and crashed across the finish line in a classic ending to the 2021 Food City 300. Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, emerged victorious ahead of Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
BMS Notes: Logano to make 500th Cup Series start
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Joey Logano will be making his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start when the cars hit Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The 2018 Cup champion made his debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old in the No. 96 Toyota at New Hampshire where he qualified 40th and finished 32nd. He scored the first of 29 career wins the following season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire. The first of his 24 career poles came in 2010 at Bristol.
ETSU Pride Band set for Carter Fold return
HILTONS — You might want to bring your dancing shoes and some East Tennessee State University blue and gold as the ETSU Pride Band returns to the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s concert season...
Daniel Boone erases early deficit, blows by West for first 5-0 start since 2006
GRAY — Party like it’s 1999, Daniel Boone football fans. The sixth-ranked Trailblazers snapped an eight-game losing streak against No. 10 Morristown West on Friday in a key Region 1-5A contest. In the first home night football game of the season at Nathan Hale Stadium, Boone reeled off 38 unanswered points for a 38-7 victory.
