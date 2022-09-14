ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Watch: Jets convert fake punt against Browns

Punter Braden Mann connected with receiver Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain on fourth down. Following a Week 1 loss in which they struggled to move the ball, the Jets got creative in generating some offense on Sunday. New York sent the punt team out on 4th and 1 from...
Nelson Agholor Moss'ed Akhello Witherspoon to give us the most disrespectful touchdown of 2022 (so far)

Nelson Agholor was a free agent splurge for the typically frugal New England Patriots. He hit the 2021 marketplace following a career year in his lone season as a Las Vegas Raider — 48 catches, 896 yards and a ridiculously potent 18.7 yards per catch. That made him a piece of Bill Belichick’s 2021 spending spree, where he signed a two-year, $22 million deal to part of the team’s overhauled, post-Tom Brady offense.
