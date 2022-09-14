Read full article on original website
Local medical experts say we have entered a temporary COVID immunity
Local medical experts say we are starting to see a significant shift in coronavirus in Southern Nevada.
Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars
For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
NLVPD: 2 dead in North Las Vegas after apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Las Vegas. A man and a woman both in their 40s were found dead in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, police said. Officers responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival,...
Clark County opens short-term rental pre-application, controversy over restrictions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County opened the pre-application process for homeowners who want to obtain a license to operate a short-term rental by spring 2023. More than 40 people applied so far online and at the Business License Office according to Clark County spokesperson, Erik Pappa. One person...
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
Man shot by LVMPD officer in south Las Vegas valley
Metro Police shot someone in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to an 8 News Now Investigators source.
Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of. “My apologies to you sir but I’m really only commenting the recent...
How long could it be until Rob Telles’ murder trial starts?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County public official Rob Telles is in custody, facing murder charges related to the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. Many are asking how long it might take to prosecute the case. 8 News Now Investigators discovered that it isn’t unusual for a murder case to last five years or […]
Las Vegas clinic shares new mental health treatment options
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is now among the leading causes of death in the U.S. It can be a difficult topic to talk about but doing so saves lives. The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign lit up purple this month...
Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis
Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
Mother of student who was stabbed sues Clark County School District
The mother of a student who was stabbed at Cimarron-Memorial High School in December is suing the school district for failing to prevent the attack.
Rent Crisis: Senior living concerns as inflation, rent rise
8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Apparent murder-suicide leaves two dead in Las Vegas
An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead in their forties after a tragedy in Las Vegas. LVMPD says that it happened in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook.
CCSDPD: Clark County School District employee arrested
One Clark County School District employee has been arrested on charges related to grand larceny, theft, and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Feds: Las Vegas man posed as barber to obtain COVID relief money
A Las Vegas man is facing a federal charge in connection with an alleged PPP loan scam where he posed as a barber.
Animal shelter says puppy was run over, kicked by bystander
LAS VEGAS - A Nevada animal shelter says a one-year-old puppy is recovering after being hit by a car and kicked by a bystander. The Animal Foundation said they received Remy with severe injuries and pain, posting his backstory on Facebook Friday. "After the crash, as Remy lay helpless on...
Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed” in a 2015 BMW 328I when he struck a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, police said in a news release.
