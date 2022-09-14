Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
Related
Man Sentenced for Role in Carlsbad Resident’s Home Invasion Stabbing Death
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in the home invasion killing of a Carlsbad resident who was stabbed nearly 150 times was sentenced Friday to almost three decades in prison. Ian Forrester Bushee, 40, was arrested along with co-defendant Malissa James for the March 11, 2019, stabbing death...
thestarnews.com
Juvenile held in minor’s slaying
On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE
September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Man convicted of attempted murder in shootout with Harbor Police officer
A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was convicted this week of attempted murder and other charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Large amount' of guns taken in Tierrasanta armed robbery
According to police, the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on Reballo Lane, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.
San Diego Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend to Death in Las Vegas
A man suspected of murder in Las Vegas remained in custody Thursday after police apprehended him in Ridgeview-Webster. Authorities received a tip that the suspect was at a family member’s house in the 4900 block of Date Street, according to OnScene.TV. San Diego police set up a perimeter nearby...
eastcountymagazine.org
murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove
Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
Man sentenced to probation for entering San Diego Zoo enclosure with daughter
SAN DIEGO — A man who carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat was sentenced Thursday to probation, with credit for time served in custody. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 26, pleaded guilty to a felony child endangerment count for climbing through multiple barriers to enter an enclosure on March 19, 2021, which zoo officials say was home to Asian and African elephants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach
A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, Convicted of Murder in Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man was convicted Wednesday of committing a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter last year that left one man dead and four others wounded. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was found guilty of murder for the April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel, where the victim worked.
NBC San Diego
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Man sentenced 25 years to life for fatal El Cerrito apartment shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas
A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.
San Diego Channel
9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
kusi.com
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0