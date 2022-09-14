ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

FBI agents search Oak Ridge business amid ongoing investigation

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTYJ7_0hvT6tNc00

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge business was raided by federal agents on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

FBI agents were seen at Patriot Homecare, a home health care agency, in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning. Agents wearing ‘evidence response team’ shirts and using gloves were seen moving in and out of the building.

The nature of the investigation has yet to be announced.

“Earlier today, the FBI Knoxville Field Office conducted court authorized activity at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260, in support of an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”

FBI Knoxville Field Office Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk

Patriot Homecare shared the following statement with WATE.

“It is business as usual, and we are still servicing all patients and all of our usual insurance carriers including BlueCare and the Department of Labor’s Energy Clients. Our licensure is also still in good standing. We will resume business as usual at 9am tomorrow. We cannot, however, not comment on anything else since it is an ongoing investigation.”

Patriot Homecare

According to their website, Patriot Homecare has been licensed in Tennessee since 1984 and is locally owned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 16

William Allen
3d ago

This business must be selling "My Pillows" stuffed with classified documents.

Reply
5
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
KNOXVILLE, TN
