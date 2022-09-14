SC Supreme Court upholds civil asset forfeiture law, urges legislative reform

Donald Trump said that the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is “very humane” during a speech in Youngstown, Ohio. Speaking on Saturday, the former president said that “much of the crime wave is caused by drug dealers who during the course of their lives, will kill an average of 500 American citizens not to mention the destruction of millions of American families who are so devastated by drugs”. “It's an invasion of crime,” he added. “And remember much of the crime that we talk about is caused by drugs. And I'm calling for the death penalty...

