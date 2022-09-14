ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it’s worth investing in Linux’s successor

We have been dealing with years of steady and consistent growth in cyberattacks across the United States and around the world . In fact, Norton reports as many as 2,200 cyber attacks per day or around one every 39 seconds. Yet, for large-scale organizations, Linux has long been the quiet champion of the computing industry for over thirty years.

Sure, more sleek and fashionable operating systems like MacOS and Windows have come into the mix. However, Linux still runs all 500 of the world’s fastest supercomputers, which says a lot about its value and influence. The Linux effect even bleeds into the fields of artificial intelligence, medical research on viruses like COVID, machine learning, and more. Yet, we keep growing and getting faster and more efficient. So, what comes after Linux? Unikernels — and NanoVMS is the best solution using them.

A new, growing company ideal for savvy investors , NanoVMS provides a new operating system built off an entirely new type of tech. Faster, more secure alternatives to current cloud computing standard monolithic operating systems. Unikernels aren’t like that; they don’t get bogged down and aren’t vulnerable to traditional cyber attacks and hacking strategies.

When you understand what an advantage it will be to compute with unikernels, you’ll see why NanoVMS is such a promising investment . In addition to allowing computers to operate at higher speeds with greater security, they will also boost server density, eliminate reliance on devops, and prevent a wide array of remote execution attacks.

NanoVMS is deploying its unikernel technology in the savviest and most thoughtful of ways. Its service comes with huge VM consolidation, and they can provision thousands of virtual machines to the same hardware, increasing performance simultaneously.

NanoVMS is trusted by several iconic organizations, including the Department of Energy, the United States Air Force, and the National Science Foundation. They’ve made money around the world, have been issued four patents so far, and are better positioned than any of their competitors to succeed Linux in a big way.

Head over to NanoVMS’ DealMaker page and find out how you can invest in the future of high-speed computing.

