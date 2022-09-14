ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newlyweds scolded for Windsor Castle photoshoot after Queen’s death

By Samantha Ibrahim
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t the only couple engaged in controversial public displays of affection amid the passing of Queen Elizabeth II .

An anonymous couple staged their own version of a royal wedding outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, steps away from floral tributes to the late queen.

A video of the lovebirds taking photos following their nuptials was shared on TikTok by eagle-eyed user Alex John Hood on Monday.

The 16-second clip has reached more than 90,000 views and featured a bride and her groom posing in an embrace.

“Not letting the Queens death ruin their day 😓 #thequeen #windsorcastle#hermajestyqueen,” Hood captioned the TikTok. “Fully having a photoshoot in front of the Queen’s floral tribute.”

Viewers were shocked by the couple’s audacity. “Such bad taste,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“They are clueless,” another added. “Totally not the time or the place!”

“No way! The audacity of some people,” a critic echoed.

death of queen elizabeth ii Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession

Meanwhile, others came to the newlyweds’ defense. “Why should they cancel??? Are you going to pay for them to re book everything??? No? Yeah thought not!!!” someone exclaimed.

Another chimed in, “The world doesn’t stop just cause the Queen stopped.”

The poster spoke to the Daily Mail about the viral video on Wednesday and recalled the moment he spotted the couple.

“I was just taking photos and a few videos and turned around and this couple were doing a wedding photoshoot,” Hood noted.

“They are clueless,” one person commented on the clip. “Totally not the time or the place!”
“Looking back it might not have even been a real wedding. I know people do wedding shoots,” he wondered.

He continued, “Literally by the gates people were laying flowers and paying their respects and I even saw people crying so it was pretty insensitive. Most people reacted in a bemused way, a few people verbally commented how bad it was but no one stopped them.”

The queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle. Her funeral is set for Sept. 19 and a period of mourning is currently underway in the United Kingdom.

Her son and heir King Charles III is now the monarch of the UK and its Commonwealth realms.

