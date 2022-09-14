ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Lion Air crash victims’ lawyer slams Diana Jenkins’ donations PR move

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lDzC_0hvT5fET00

Edelson PC, the law firm suing Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne on behalf of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims’ families, believes Diana Jenkins’ press release about her $100,000 donation to their cause was inappropriate.

“While Ms. Jenkins may be well-intentioned, we do not believe that issuing a press release and soliciting donations from the public without having done the necessary legwork is an appropriate way to proceed,” the firm’s founder, Jay Edelson, tells Page Six exclusively.

“That being said, we hope that this is not a publicity stunt and will reserve judgment until we hear directly from her.”

A rep for Jenkins exclusively tells Page Six in response that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, made the contribution because she “feels badly for the families of all 189 people who lost their lives and is taking action to provide support to them.

“This has nothing to do with any past or ongoing litigation. It is simply a way for Ms. Jenkins, Sunela Foundation and its nonprofit partner GVNG to support the victims’ families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuPNN_0hvT5fET00
Edelson PC, the law firm representing Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims’ families, called out Diana Jenkins for issuing a press release about her $100,00 donation.
Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

In August, Edelson PC issued at least $2 million to the five families who were allegedly scammed out of settlement money by Girardi’s former firm, Girardi & Keese, according to Reuters .

“As we previously announced, we have compensated the victims and are involved in ongoing litigation with those we believe were involved in the Girardi Ponzi scheme to both recoup our money and hopefully get additional damages for the Lion Air clients,” Edelson tells us.

“To the extent there are legitimate efforts made to provide donations [by Jenkins], 100% percent will go directly to the victims.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GizG4_0hvT5fET00
Jay Edelson’s firm issued a payout to the crash victims who did not receive settlement money from Tom Girardi.
jayedelson.com

The class action lawyer says Jenkins has not contacted the Chicago-based firm for assistance in locating the five families affected by Girardi’s alleged crimes or those of any of the other 184 crash victims.

“Ms. Jenkins never reached out to our firm and, other than what we have seen in the press, we know nothing about her claimed plans to donate money to the victims of this horrible tragedy,” Edelson says.

Jenkins’s spokesperson reaffirms that the Bosnian-born philanthropist’s donation has “zero” to do with any ongoing lawsuits and that she is raising funds out of “genuine compassion for the victims.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bO0U_0hvT5fET00
In October 2018, all 189 people on board Lion Air Flight 610 died.
EPA

Her rep adds that no decision has been made about whether they will contact Edelson PC to reach the crash victims’ families, but they are working with GVNG , an established digital nonprofit that is assisting the Bravolebrity with fundraising efforts.

“All funds raised for the victims of Flight 610 will be collected, safeguarded and dispersed by GVNG to immediate family members of the 189 people who lost their lives,” the rep adds. “Details about how family members can apply for this support from GVNG will be released in the coming months.”

According to a campaign page , the Sunela Foundation has raised a total of $100,153.87 as of Wednesday afternoon, with the majority of the contributions coming from Jenkins herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zn7l3_0hvT5fET00
Jenkins’s donation was also a slight at co-stars who “never seem to do anything to help.”
Randy Shropshire/Bravo

On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram to encourage her followers to also donate.

“I am blessed to have the ability to help people who are suffering,” she wrote. “If you want to help the victims, please visit SunelaFoundation dot org. #rhobh #GVNG.”

Page Six exclusively learned last week that Jenkins apparently had another motive for helping the Lion Air crash victims: to make a dig to her “RHOBH” castmates — but not Jayne.

“This isn’t a dig at Erika,” a source close to Jenkins previously said.

“It’s actually meant to send a message to the cast members who have expressed support for Tom’s alleged victims, but never seem to do anything to help them.”

Jayne, 51, has denied any wrongdoing . Her estranged husband , Girardi, 83, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in February 2021 and has not addressed the allegations against him.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper claims late actress left him in charge of estate

Duking it out. James Tupper claimed on Thursday that Anne Heche left him in charge of her estate — opposing her oldest son, Homer Laffoon, from taking over. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the actor alleged Heche emailed him and two other people a copy of her will back on Jan. 25, 2011, when they were still dating. He further claimed the late actress, who died in August after a fiery crash, nominated him as the executor of her will so he could carry out her financial wishes. “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife seemingly blasts his parenting amid custody war

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, took to social media to blast the actor’s parenting choices after he filed a request for an emergency custody hearing. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days?” the real estate broker asked on Instagram Wednesday.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Scooter Braun to pay ex Yael $20 million, keeps private jet in divorce

Scooter Braun has agreed to pay his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, $20 million as part of their divorce settlement, court documents show. Braun, who represents musicians such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, will also keep 100 pieces of art from their collection, which includes works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, the divorce settlement, obtained by Page Six, shows.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Elton John
Page Six

Grimes interrogated after accusations of throwing snowballs at Queen’s car

Grimes claimed she was once interrogated for “many hours” after being “wrongfully accused” of throwing snowballs at Queen Elizabeth II’s car. “Once the queen was gna [sic] drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us no snow balls,” the Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, tweeted Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy