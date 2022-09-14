Read full article on original website
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Here’s when parts of the Red Line will close next month
Parts of the Red Line will be replaced by shuttle buses early next month. With the Orange Line shutdown expected to soon come to a close, the MBTA is teeing up the Red Line for some repairs and replacements which will cause service disruptions. The first closure will happen Oct....
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave bridge will remain closed through November as MBTA repair project continues
A key bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed in June will remain shut down through early November as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project — which will...
philstockworld.com
America’s most congested city may be on the verge of ending gridlock
Sam schwartz, best known to New Yorkers as “Gridlock Sam”, has been advocating congestion pricing for five decades. The hope is that charging will …
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
