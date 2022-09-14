ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Here’s when parts of the Red Line will close next month

Parts of the Red Line will be replaced by shuttle buses early next month. With the Orange Line shutdown expected to soon come to a close, the MBTA is teeing up the Red Line for some repairs and replacements which will cause service disruptions. The first closure will happen Oct....
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
