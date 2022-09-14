Read full article on original website
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Relationship
Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa! The "Dance Moms" alum confirmed her budding romance with content creator Avery Cyrus in a sweet TikTok video shared on Sept. 12. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus (no relation to Miley) cozy up and crack jokes together in a Chuck-E-Cheese photo booth before sharing a kiss. Siwa captioned the post "happiest girl," with a heart-hands emoji. Two days after confirming their romance, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"
An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
How Music Journalist Jennifer Mota Made a Career Around Dembow and El Movimiento
If you've ever read about Dominican dembow, chances are you've read Jennifer Mota's work. Mota has become one of the quintessential historians of Dominican dembow music, penning the first history and timeline of the genre and archiving notable artists and moments in dembow. She's managed artists, started a podcast, interviewed some of the most prominent Latinx artists in the world, created her own clothing brand, and even tried to be a Disney Channel kid. The bodega baby from Philadelphia is out here putting on for her city and her people in more ways than one.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
Gigi Hadid Says Motherhood Is "So Much Fun" With 2-Year-Old Khai
Turns out, the terrible twos might not be so terrible after all — at least, according to Gigi Hadid, who recently opened up to "Sunday Today"'s Willie Geist about her experience as a mother to 2-year-old daughter Khai. "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," she joked, adding that Khai has become especially daring lately, particularly early in the mornings. "[She's] so mobile . . . jumping off things — very brave, which is great, but you know. We're practicing doing dangerous things carefully."
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
Meet Loren Medina: The Latina Publicist Behind Some of Today's Latinx Music Stars
Every successful star has a manager tirelessly pushing that individual's brand behind the scenes, and in our day and age, every bold Latina artist needs a powerful public-relations agent advocating for her. For some of the Latinx rising stars of today, that woman is Loren Medina. The firm she founded, Guerrera PR, Marketing & Management, handles public relations for some of our faves, like Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Danny Ocean, and Yendry. What sets these artists apart is their penchant for cutting-edge sound and meaningful lyrics. This is unsurprising since, for Medina, the principle ethos of her business has been maintaining her authenticity and staying true to herself, despite the industry's pressures. And she tries to create an environment where her clients can do the same.
Post Malone Falls On Stage, But Quickly Resumes St. Louis Concert
Post Malone had a scare on Saturday night. The rapper was playing a concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when his performance of "Circles" was derailed after he stepped into a hole on the stage that his guitar had just been lowered into. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone seemingly didn't notice the hole hadn't been covered. In a video from the concert obtained by TMZ, he appears to hit his ribs in the fall, and then proceeds to lay on the stage in pain.
The Unbelievable True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"
Portraying a real-life figure is not out of the realm for Zac Efron. The actor previously transformed into the terrifying but charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy for Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and now, he's returning to the screen in another true-story adaptation, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The upcoming Apple TV+ film is based on the 2020 memoir "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War" by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue, the latter of whom is played on screen by Efron.
Vanessa Hudgens's Plunging Gray Catsuit Is an Elevated Twist on the Trend
Michael Kors staged his spring/summer 2023 runway show on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with plenty of celebrities sitting front row. Vanessa Hudgens in particular pulled out all the stops when it came to choosing her designer look: a charcoal-gray cashmere catsuit styled underneath a wool coat with the brand's signature Christie envelope bag and pointed-toe pumps, all selected from the fall/winter 2022 collection.
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
"Victoria's Secret" Singer Jax on How a Babysitting Gig Helped Catapult Her to Chart-Topper
Content warning: this post discusses eating disorders. It's highly unlikely you haven't yet heard TikTok sensation Jax's latest earworm, "Victoria's Secret." The punk-pop tune is currently dominating the charts, all while delivering an ever-important message of body positivity. Inspired by her own struggle with an eating disorder, the song (Jax's fourth release with Atlantic Records) has become the soundtrack to countless diverse stories all over social media. The award-winning singer-songwriter has 11.9 million followers (and counting) on TikTok alone and constantly uses her platform for good, elevating marginalized voices by reposting and highlighting videos from people of all shapes and sizes.
Reggaeton Con La Gata's Katelina Eccleston Gives Black Latinxs Their Flowers
Reggaeton has gained worldwide popularity within two decades. From Billboard to Rolling Stone, headlines have centered chart-topping artists like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin, often aligning their meteoric success with the musical genre's defining moments. However, a majority of mainstream framing of reggaeton, or reguetón — an umbrella term that's grown to include genres like reggae en español, dembow, perreo, Latin trap, and more — veers from its Black origins. And when women and femmes are spotlighted in the largely cis-hetero, men-dominated industry, they're typically white, mestizx, or light skinned, which is an apparent reminder of how racism, colorism, gender, and queerphobia collide in the Latinx community.
98 Degrees Reveal the '90s Boy-Band Members They'd Recruit to Join the Group
The recording industry has certainly transformed since 98 Degrees came onto the scene 25 years ago, but one thing remains the same: "There's still some great music being made," Nick Lachey tells POPSUGAR. Ahead of a 98 Degrees reunion concert at all-inclusive resort Beaches Turks & Caicos in late August, the R&B group chat with POPSUGAR about nostalgia's impact on their revival, all things '90s boy bands, and what members Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre have been up to since they first started adorning posters.
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
Keke Palmer Goes Full Y2K in Low-Rise Platform UGGs at NYFW
Keke Palmer gave the Y2K aesthetic a moment to shine at New York Fashion Week. While celebrities like Anne Hathaway gave nods to iconic pop culture moments and designers like Christian Siriano sent us back to the days of Old Hollywood glamour, Palmer fully embraced the influence of early 2000s style in a cropped denim jacket, a midi skirt with a thigh-high front slit, and a pair of low-rise UGG boots with platform soles. She styled the look with miniature hoop earrings and an effortlessly chic bun on top of her head.
Blake Lively Calls Out the Paparazzi by Posting Candid Pregnancy Photos
Blake Lively has a message for the paparazzi waiting outside her house: you can go home now. On Sept. 15, the actor informally announced she and husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child when she made an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she revealed her baby bump. It seems since then, Lively has been dealing with unwanted attention from photographers who have been scaring her and her kids. This led the "Gossip Girl" alum to take matters into her own hands and post her candid pregnancy photos on her own terms.
