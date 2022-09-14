ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office wins 14th title in Dulles …. Williamsburg hosts Constitution Day event Sept. 17. Mary W. Jackson Center opens in Hampton. Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia …. Gov. Youngkin’s...
Virginia Beach restaurant raising money for Gold Star families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You can give back to veterans and their family members at a Virginia Beach restaurant this weekend. Warriors Taphouse and the law office Paulson and Paulson are holding an auction on Sunday and golf tournament on Monday. Proceeds go to the nonprofit “Tunnels to...
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
Mobile food pantry helps families impacted by Family Dollar fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore hosted a mobile emergency food pantry outside the Family Dollar on Church Street on Friday. The surrounding community has heavily relied on the Family Dollar to get food, but the store shut down earlier this month following a fire.
