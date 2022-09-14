ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn debated playing Zach Calzada at quarterback during blowout loss to Penn State

Auburn has rotated two quarterbacks throughout the season, and during the team’s blowout loss to Penn State on Saturday night, Bryan Harsin almost called on a third. With T.J. Finley benched early in the second half and Auburn’s offense struggling to generate any sort of consistency against Penn State, Harsin considered turning to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada to take the reins of the offense but ultimately chose to stick with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game. It would have been Calzada’s first appearance for Auburn after transferring to the program in January and finishing third in the Tigers’ offseason quarterback competition.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State

Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Red-zone issues sink Auburn in worst home loss since 2012

First it was a sack. Then it was a missed wide-open receiver. Then it was a debilitating interception. Auburn found a variety of ways to squander its red-zone opportunities in its marquee nonconference matchup, and it proved costly in a 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn lands commitment from 3-star defensive lineman

A day after a lopsided loss at the hands of Penn State, Auburn picked up a much-needed win. The Tigers on Sunday morning added a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of Lexington, Ky. Harkless, a former Illinois commit, chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Illinois and others.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Goodman: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin said ‘just watch’ but what’s to see?

Just wait, Bryan Harsin said. Just watch, Auburn’s coach pronounced. After witnessing Auburn in its 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, I think we’re all a little scared to see anymore. He was already on the hot seat as a coach. Penn State’s destruction of Auburn was so thorough and complete, it’s hard to imagine Harsin surviving September. It was that bad.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Talty: Auburn should get Lane Kiffin because Bryan Harsin isn’t the guy

As it turns out, there are reasons schools stay inside the box when they make hires. Bryan Harsin was hailed as an outside-the-box hire when Auburn plucked him away from Boise State. He arrived with a sterling win-loss record (69-19) and a Fiesta Bowl win, but there were questions from Day 1 on how a man with no real experience recruiting the South would succeed in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Clock hit zero before Auburn’s TJ Finley’s INT vs. Penn State; CBS’ Brad Nessler points to Big Ten crew

TJ Finley’s first quarter-ending interception against Penn State should have never happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Down 7-3, the Auburn quarterback, facing a third and 6 at the Penn State 28, was picked off by Zakee Wheatley at the Nittany Lions’ 23. The problem was the game clock had expired before the snap of the ball, yet no replay was initiated.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Pennsylvania after Auburn’s loss to Penn State

Auburn-Penn State was billed as a marquee nonconference matchup. What it delivered was a massacre at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was walloped by Penn State on Saturday, 41-12, in what was the Tigers’ worst home loss in a decade. Auburn was outplayed at every level, and Bryan Harsin and his staff were outcoached by James Franklin and company. Instead of securing a signature out-of-conference victory against a Big Ten opponent at home, Auburn was dealt its first major setback of the season and will now head into SEC play next week looking to regroup.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn opens as 2-score favorite for SEC opener against Missouri

Auburn will be favored in its SEC opener despite coming off the program’s worst home loss in a decade. Auburn opened as a 10.5-point favorite for its Week 4 tilt with Missouri, according to VegasInsider.com. The line shifted a point in favor of Missouri late Sunday morning, with Auburn settling as a 9.5-point favorite.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State

Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
