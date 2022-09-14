Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn debated playing Zach Calzada at quarterback during blowout loss to Penn State
Auburn has rotated two quarterbacks throughout the season, and during the team’s blowout loss to Penn State on Saturday night, Bryan Harsin almost called on a third. With T.J. Finley benched early in the second half and Auburn’s offense struggling to generate any sort of consistency against Penn State, Harsin considered turning to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada to take the reins of the offense but ultimately chose to stick with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game. It would have been Calzada’s first appearance for Auburn after transferring to the program in January and finishing third in the Tigers’ offseason quarterback competition.
Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State
Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
Red-zone issues sink Auburn in worst home loss since 2012
First it was a sack. Then it was a missed wide-open receiver. Then it was a debilitating interception. Auburn found a variety of ways to squander its red-zone opportunities in its marquee nonconference matchup, and it proved costly in a 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon.
Instant Analysis: Turnovers and miscues lead to Auburn’s 41-12 loss against Penn State
Any slim remaining hopes of revenge for Auburn got dashed with 12:03 left in the fourth quarter. Auburn wanted to pay back Penn State for last season’s 28-20 loss at Beaver Stadium. Instead, the Tigers would lose by a worse margin during Saturday’s 41-12 loss. Fans wearing orange...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn lands commitment from 3-star defensive lineman
A day after a lopsided loss at the hands of Penn State, Auburn picked up a much-needed win. The Tigers on Sunday morning added a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of Lexington, Ky. Harkless, a former Illinois commit, chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Illinois and others.
Goodman: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin said ‘just watch’ but what’s to see?
Just wait, Bryan Harsin said. Just watch, Auburn’s coach pronounced. After witnessing Auburn in its 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, I think we’re all a little scared to see anymore. He was already on the hot seat as a coach. Penn State’s destruction of Auburn was so thorough and complete, it’s hard to imagine Harsin surviving September. It was that bad.
Watch Auburn’s Owen Pappoe make explosive hit on Penn State’s Sean Clifford
Auburn’s defense didn’t wait long to set the tone against No. 22 Penn State. On the Nittany Lions’ opening possession of the game, Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe made an explosive -- and legal -- hit on Sean Clifford as the Penn State quarterback attempted to scramble for a first down.
Talty: Auburn should get Lane Kiffin because Bryan Harsin isn’t the guy
As it turns out, there are reasons schools stay inside the box when they make hires. Bryan Harsin was hailed as an outside-the-box hire when Auburn plucked him away from Boise State. He arrived with a sterling win-loss record (69-19) and a Fiesta Bowl win, but there were questions from Day 1 on how a man with no real experience recruiting the South would succeed in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
What James Franklin said and players said after win against Auburn
Auburn’s 41-12 loss against Penn State disappointed the majority of the nearly 88,000 fans in Jordan-Hare. However, there was a group of several thousand who stayed around after the Nittany Lions took a 38-12 lead with 14:27 left in the game. Penn State fans donned in white danced and...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Penn State exposes Auburn. Is it time to admit the Harsin hire didn’t work?
That’s what Bryan Harsin said, buff, brash and full of chest, back at SEC Media Days in July. He dissed and dismissed last winter’s “inquiry” into his fitness to lead the Auburn football program. One day that quote may lead his Auburn obit. Who could argue...
Clock hit zero before Auburn’s TJ Finley’s INT vs. Penn State; CBS’ Brad Nessler points to Big Ten crew
TJ Finley’s first quarter-ending interception against Penn State should have never happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Down 7-3, the Auburn quarterback, facing a third and 6 at the Penn State 28, was picked off by Zakee Wheatley at the Nittany Lions’ 23. The problem was the game clock had expired before the snap of the ball, yet no replay was initiated.
What they’re saying nationally, in Pennsylvania after Auburn’s loss to Penn State
Auburn-Penn State was billed as a marquee nonconference matchup. What it delivered was a massacre at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was walloped by Penn State on Saturday, 41-12, in what was the Tigers’ worst home loss in a decade. Auburn was outplayed at every level, and Bryan Harsin and his staff were outcoached by James Franklin and company. Instead of securing a signature out-of-conference victory against a Big Ten opponent at home, Auburn was dealt its first major setback of the season and will now head into SEC play next week looking to regroup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn opens as 2-score favorite for SEC opener against Missouri
Auburn will be favored in its SEC opener despite coming off the program’s worst home loss in a decade. Auburn opened as a 10.5-point favorite for its Week 4 tilt with Missouri, according to VegasInsider.com. The line shifted a point in favor of Missouri late Sunday morning, with Auburn settling as a 9.5-point favorite.
Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State
Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
Auburn vs. Penn State college football 2022 live stream (9/17) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Auburn Tigers host the Penn State Nittany Lions in college football 2022 action Saturday, September 17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The game will be live streamed via DirecTV Stream. Auburn is 2-0 this season, while No. 22 Penn State is also 2-0. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers...
Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City roll past Jeff Davis, await national power IMG next week
Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City rolled past Jeff Davis 49-16 in Montgomery. The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2) led 35-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Epps was 9-of-16 overall for 137 yards. His TD passes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thursday roundup: Auburn’s 58-7 win over Lee-Montgomery gives Tigers 600th victory
Auburn High defeated Lee-Montgomery 58-7 at Cramton Bowl on Thursday night, recording the 600th win in the history of the program. The Tigers are now 600-390-35. Auburn fielded its first football team in 1911. The Tigers have won eight region championships, but have yet to win a state title, though they came dangerously close in 2020 when they lost to Thompson 29-28.
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
Dodgers vs. Giants MLB 2022 live stream (9/18) How to watch online, TV info, time
The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB 2022 action Sunday, September 18, at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Left-hander Andrew Heaney gets the start on the mound for the Dodgers, vs. right-hander Alex Cobb for the Giants. Los Angeles is 100-44 this season, while San Francisco is 69-76.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0