Auburn has rotated two quarterbacks throughout the season, and during the team’s blowout loss to Penn State on Saturday night, Bryan Harsin almost called on a third. With T.J. Finley benched early in the second half and Auburn’s offense struggling to generate any sort of consistency against Penn State, Harsin considered turning to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada to take the reins of the offense but ultimately chose to stick with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game. It would have been Calzada’s first appearance for Auburn after transferring to the program in January and finishing third in the Tigers’ offseason quarterback competition.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO