Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
live5news.com
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter educational presentations across county
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District will be holding active shooter educational presentations at four different high schools in the coming weeks. They say the purpose of the presentations is to provide the public with knowledge of what to...
live5news.com
Deputies working to remove man from home in Dorchester Co. standoff
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene of a standoff situation in the Pepperidge area. Investigators responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”. Currently, there is only one man inside...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
The Post and Courier
Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit
A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
Affidavit: Charleston County detention deputy let inmates assault victim
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate. Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th […]
live5news.com
Reward offered for missing teenager
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
Comments / 0