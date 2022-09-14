ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorchester Co
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit

A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Reward offered for missing teenager

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy