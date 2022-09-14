Read full article on original website
khqa.com
6 Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond locations on initial closure list
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bed Bath & Beyond has posted a list of the first 56 stores it will close on the company's investors page, and Quincy is not on the initial list. The six retailer locations in Illinois slated to close are in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, Carbondale, Joliet, and Bourbonnais.
khqa.com
COVID-19 requirements eased for unvaccinated school, childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — School and childcare workers in Illinois who are not vaccinated will no longer be required to test twice weekly for COVID-19. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the change on Thursday as part of the state's plan to unwind COVID-19 executive orders. He said the decision was made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
khqa.com
National farm and safety health week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — September 18-24 is dedicated to farming safety and health initiatives. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is reminding all farm workers to stay safe. Governor Pritzker has proclaimed the week of September 18-24, 2022, National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme,...
khqa.com
Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Oct. 15
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 15, at 59 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state. An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season, will open Oct. 1. Trout may not be kept during the catch-and-release...
khqa.com
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery
SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
