SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — School and childcare workers in Illinois who are not vaccinated will no longer be required to test twice weekly for COVID-19. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the change on Thursday as part of the state's plan to unwind COVID-19 executive orders. He said the decision was made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO