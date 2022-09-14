ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AL.com

Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism

This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Pennsylvania after Auburn’s loss to Penn State

Auburn-Penn State was billed as a marquee nonconference matchup. What it delivered was a massacre at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was walloped by Penn State on Saturday, 41-12, in what was the Tigers’ worst home loss in a decade. Auburn was outplayed at every level, and Bryan Harsin and his staff were outcoached by James Franklin and company. Instead of securing a signature out-of-conference victory against a Big Ten opponent at home, Auburn was dealt its first major setback of the season and will now head into SEC play next week looking to regroup.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Singer Jason Isbell gets back to Alabama roots with ShoalsFest

Jason Isbell recalls his teenage self standing on the stage of the Spirit of Freedom Festival at McFarland Park. Even back then, Isbell was dreaming big. Today, the Greenhill native is a multi-hit, four-time Grammy winner singer-songwriter who performs worldwide with his 400 Unit Band. Yet, he never has forgotten...
ALABAMA STATE
