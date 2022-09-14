Read full article on original website
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
Amid water crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declares it’s ‘a great day to not be in Jackson’
While the people of Jackson, Miss., were enjoying their first full day with drinkable water in seven weeks, the state’s governor celebrated being far away from the troubled capital. “I’ve got to tell you, it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday, speaking...
Sarah Sanders, Arkansas candidate and ex-Trump press secretary, out of hospital after cancer surgery
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged...
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
Hurricane Fiona 2022 track update: Fiona on path to hit Puerto Rico
Fiona is a hurricane now. The National Hurricane Center said Fiona had 80 mph winds on Sunday morning as it nears a potential landfall in Puerto Rico. The upgrade makes Fiona the third hurricane of 2022 in the Atlantic. The storm was expected to bring torrential rain -- up to...
Alabama girl who died of fentanyl overdose told parents vapes laced with drug were in her school
The 15-year-old Alabama girl who died of a fentanyl overdose late last month reportedly told her parents that vapes laced with the drug were passed around her high school. Adrianna Taylor died just shy of her 16th birthday after she was found unresponsive in her Semmes home Aug. 31. Capt....
What they’re saying nationally, in Pennsylvania after Auburn’s loss to Penn State
Auburn-Penn State was billed as a marquee nonconference matchup. What it delivered was a massacre at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was walloped by Penn State on Saturday, 41-12, in what was the Tigers’ worst home loss in a decade. Auburn was outplayed at every level, and Bryan Harsin and his staff were outcoached by James Franklin and company. Instead of securing a signature out-of-conference victory against a Big Ten opponent at home, Auburn was dealt its first major setback of the season and will now head into SEC play next week looking to regroup.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Singer Jason Isbell gets back to Alabama roots with ShoalsFest
Jason Isbell recalls his teenage self standing on the stage of the Spirit of Freedom Festival at McFarland Park. Even back then, Isbell was dreaming big. Today, the Greenhill native is a multi-hit, four-time Grammy winner singer-songwriter who performs worldwide with his 400 Unit Band. Yet, he never has forgotten...
56-year-old Jefferson County man killed in fall from ladder while trimming limbs
A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a fall from a ladder in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on a report that someone had fallen from a tree, said Lt. Joni Money.
More than 50 shots fired during argument in Tarrant; victim wounded in both legs
An investigation is underway after more than 50 rounds were fired during an argument, injuring a victim in both legs. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Prosch Avenue in Tarrant. Police said the victim told them there was a dispute between the two, and shots were fired.
Man, 70, dead after falling from 40 to 60 foot High Falls Park ledge
A 70-year-old man fell to his death at High Falls Park in Grove Oak Saturday, according to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson. Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a 40 to 60 foot ledge Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water, according to news reports.
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Week 5 HS football games
Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season is almost in the books. There are three games on the schedule for later today involving Alabama teams, including Central-Phenix City at Jeff Davis and Gardendale at Parker. Here are the scores from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports...
