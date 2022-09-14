Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Citizens National Bank Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Citizens National Bank is hosting a Grand Reopening Celebration today (Thursday) until 3:00 pm. A ribbon cutting with the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Early Chamber of Commerce was held at 10:00 am in front of the bank building in downtown Brownwood, at 1 Carnegie Street. Over the course of the past year, the bank has undergone a complete remodel, both inside and outside.
koxe.com
Queen Candidates Announced by Brown County Fair Association
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Blessing boxes across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Take what you need, leave what you can. That’s the idea behind the blessing boxes posted across the county, hoping to aide food insecurity in the Concho Valley. “They’re kind of like the little libraries that most people are familiar with. It’s just a box that we fill with shelf-stable food and […]
koxe.com
HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus
Howard Payne University invites the public to the latest installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Thursday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s...
Big Country school makes National Blue Ribbon list, one of 31 in Texas, 297 in US
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so. East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High […]
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners Meeting and Budget Workshop Monday Morning
2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
koxe.com
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
koxe.com
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
colemantoday.com
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
brady-today.com
Brady City Manager Responds to Recent Action Taken by McCulloch County Commissioners Regarding EMS Services
Editor's Note - Brady Today received this letter by City Manager Erin Corbell on Wednesday afternoon which is in response to the action taken at the most recent Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday regarding payment for EMS services. This letter also appears in this week's edition of the Brady Standard and is posted to the KNEL Radio website.
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
koxe.com
Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium
With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
koxe.com
Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose
The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
