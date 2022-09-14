Read full article on original website
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning And Permit Applications For Multifamily Dwelling Near VPCC
HAMPTON—The Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation owns four parcels of land near Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) that Westview Landing, LLC would like to turn into a multifamily community. To get the process started, Westview Landing submitted an application to Hampton City Council earlier this year to request rezoning of...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional use permit, spokesperson says
A Norfolk restaurant says it is in the clear with city officials.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare agrees to infrastructure upgrades and replacements; commenters want more for pickleball
Dare commissioners unanimously adopted a capital improvements plan and financing package for emergency medical system stations, for two public works facilities, a youth center in Manteo and a multiple projects for Parks and Recreation facilities. For all the projects, limited obligation bonds will be issued. In 2023-24, three bond issues...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smigiel, Jr. (Norfolk City Council)
Thomas “Tommy” Smigiel, Jr. is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
WAVY News 10
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office wins 14th title in Dulles …. Williamsburg hosts Constitution Day event Sept. 17. Mary W. Jackson Center opens in Hampton. Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia …. Gov. Youngkin’s...
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
odu.edu
Virginia Beach City Public Schools Information Table
Great support, high achievement, abundant resources and cultural diversity are hallmarks of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Virginia Beach City Public Schools!
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
