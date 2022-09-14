ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
City
Saco, ME
Local
Maine Society
Saco, ME
Society
#Charity#Kotr
NECN

Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack

Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
LEWISTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford, Maine Closing at the End of September

There's something about locally owned, small-town stores and restaurants that almost make you feel like you're in a different time. With so many restaurants to choose from in the state and a convenience store on every corner, the small towns in Maine that have a little bit of everything really are a big part of their communities and the owners feel like family. That's exactly what you'll find at Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford.
WATERFORD, ME
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the "Did you feel it?" reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

