Read full article on original website
Related
wgan.com
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
addictedtovacation.com
11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine
Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack
Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
Seeing This Clock Brought Back Memories of Growing Up in South Paris, Maine
Do you ever see something and you're instantly transported back in time to a place or event you remember vividly? It's an awesome feeling and it happened to me in Dallas, Texas at a pinball tournament. A clock just like this one hung on the wall behind the counter for...
Old School Bus Transformed by Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Melby’s Market and Eatery in Waterford, Maine Closing at the End of September
There's something about locally owned, small-town stores and restaurants that almost make you feel like you're in a different time. With so many restaurants to choose from in the state and a convenience store on every corner, the small towns in Maine that have a little bit of everything really are a big part of their communities and the owners feel like family. That's exactly what you'll find at Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bowdoin Graded With a Top-10 Score in Latest Liberal Arts College Rankings
Major accolades came to one of Maine's most prestigious colleges recently. US News & World Report released its annual list of the best liberal arts colleges in America and Bowdoin College found itself in the Top-10. The Brunswick private university came in with a ranking of 6th in the nation....
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday
Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
weatherboy.com
Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine
Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
'She was an old soul' | Family of 9-year-old killed in Standish asking others to spread kindness
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Since her untimely death in June, the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham is taking everyday moment by moment. This summer, the Oldham family had been staying at a campground on Sebago Lake when a powerful windstorm swept through. Hallie was injured in the storm. She didn’t survive.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0