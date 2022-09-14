Read full article on original website
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com
FestiFall returns to Westfield this September
WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with OceanFirst Bank has announced the 31st annual FestiFall in downtown Westfield, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event this year will be in the same location as Spring Fling was, on Central Avenue running from East Broad Street to North Avenue; it will include the parking lot across from the post office, as well as a section of Lenox Avenue. The event will have many food and merchandise vendors. There will be rides and activities for kids throughout the event. New to FestiFall this year will be a beer and wine cafe on Lenox Avenue. A DJ will be providing the entertainment. Admission is free.
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line
Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
paramuspost.com
CarePlus NJ Elevates Jerry Joseph, MD to Medical Director
Paramus, N.J. (September 8, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Jerry Joseph, MD to the role of Medical Director. Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus NJ’s medical leadership team...
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
Sharp rise in parking rates at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey
New parking rates have taken effect at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the changes were taking effect on Sept 16. Parking in Daily Lots could cost up to $65 per day. Economy Lot parking could be as much as $44 per...
Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Favorite NJ fall festival is back and you won’t wanna miss this
Since 1994, Morristown has been home to the Festival on the Green, arguably the greatest fall festival of all time. This year the event will take place on October 2nd from 12 to 5 pm and is highly anticipated by New Jerseyans. The event is located at the Morristown Green,...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers
It’s getting a little locust plague-esque here on the West Side, as swarms of spotted lanternflies sweep Hell’s Kitchen’s modern glass and steel towers en masse! We have some tips on how to get rid of the pests… Large swathes of the spotted menace — known as the Lycorma delicatula and rapidly spreading across the […] The post Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers appeared first on W42ST.
