Westfield, NJ

FestiFall returns to Westfield this September

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with OceanFirst Bank has announced the 31st annual FestiFall in downtown Westfield, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event this year will be in the same location as Spring Fling was, on Central Avenue running from East Broad Street to North Avenue; it will include the parking lot across from the post office, as well as a section of Lenox Avenue. The event will have many food and merchandise vendors. There will be rides and activities for kids throughout the event. New to FestiFall this year will be a beer and wine cafe on Lenox Avenue. A DJ will be providing the entertainment. Admission is free.
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line

Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
CarePlus NJ Elevates Jerry Joseph, MD to Medical Director

Paramus, N.J. (September 8, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Jerry Joseph, MD to the role of Medical Director. Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus NJ’s medical leadership team...
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers

It’s getting a little locust plague-esque here on the West Side, as swarms of spotted lanternflies sweep Hell’s Kitchen’s modern glass and steel towers en masse! We have some tips on how to get rid of the pests… Large swathes of the spotted menace — known as the Lycorma delicatula and rapidly spreading across the […] The post Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers appeared first on W42ST.
