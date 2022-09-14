Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional use permit, spokesperson says
A Norfolk restaurant says it is in the clear with city officials.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office wins 14th title in Dulles …. Williamsburg hosts Constitution Day event Sept. 17. Mary W. Jackson Center opens in Hampton. Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia …. Gov. Youngkin’s...
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
Portsmouth toddler to appear in New York’s Times Square for National Down Syndrome Society presentation
A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!
New Foodbank branch opens in Franklin
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened its new branch for the Western Tidewater area on Thursday in Franklin.
Virginia Beach restaurant raising money for Gold Star families
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You can give back to veterans and their family members at a Virginia Beach restaurant this weekend. Warriors Taphouse and the law office Paulson and Paulson are holding an auction on Sunday and golf tournament on Monday. Proceeds go to the nonprofit “Tunnels to...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that injured several people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend.
Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday with new local brewery collaboration
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an operation that takes a whole lot of manpower. “Getting Chubby’s on location is about 55 trips,” said Chad Mapes. Mapes and his family put together Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival every year. “It is fall again, which means, it is Chubby...
Band of the Week: Sept. 16
This week's Band of the Week is from Churchland High School in Portsmouth.
2 critically injured following fire at homeless encampment in VB
Crews were dispatched to a working incident just after 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Rd.
Man injured in shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
A man was injured following a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
Mobile food pantry helps families impacted by Family Dollar fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore hosted a mobile emergency food pantry outside the Family Dollar on Church Street on Friday. The surrounding community has heavily relied on the Family Dollar to get food, but the store shut down earlier this month following a fire.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
1 arrested, another still wanted in deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth
New details are emerging in a double shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in Portsmouth earlier this month.
Intercity football team and cheer squads lose more than $8K after uniform mishap
The football team and cheer squads placed the order in July. Now, they say the company they've ordered from has stopped responding so they reached out to 10 On Your Side for help.
