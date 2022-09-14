ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County still offering energy assistance funds

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rev8X_0hvT3HAj00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County (EOA) announced that it still has funds available for assistance with electric bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

According to a press release, this federally-funded Summer Cooling Program will end on September 30, or earlier, if funds are exhausted. EOA offers energy assistance for income-eligible households in Washington County.

Energy assistance applications open

Regular assistance is available for households that are not past due on their electric bill, and crisis assistance is available for those at risk of disconnection. Households that have received regular and crisis assistance from EOA during the Summer 2022 Energy Assistance Program are not eligible to apply again at this time.

LIHEAP applications, income guidelines, and information are posted on the EOA website at www.eoawc.org . As part of the application process, interviews are conducted by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call (479) 872-7479, or send an email to liheap@eoawc.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Cooling Program#Eoa#Liheap#Nexstar Media Inc
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy