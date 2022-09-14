Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Curtis Bethany III (Newport News City Council)
Curtis Bethany III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning And Permit Applications For Multifamily Dwelling Near VPCC
HAMPTON—The Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation owns four parcels of land near Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) that Westview Landing, LLC would like to turn into a multifamily community. To get the process started, Westview Landing submitted an application to Hampton City Council earlier this year to request rezoning of...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
odu.edu
Virginia Beach City Public Schools Information Table
Great support, high achievement, abundant resources and cultural diversity are hallmarks of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Virginia Beach City Public Schools!
Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional use permit, spokesperson says
A Norfolk restaurant says it is in the clear with city officials.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Valerie Butler (Smithfield Town Council)
Valerie Butler is a candidate for Smithfield Town Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smigiel, Jr. (Norfolk City Council)
Thomas “Tommy” Smigiel, Jr. is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
WAVY News 10
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office wins 14th title in Dulles …. Williamsburg hosts Constitution Day event Sept. 17. Mary W. Jackson Center opens in Hampton. Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia …. Gov. Youngkin’s...
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
