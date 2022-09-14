Read full article on original website
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: Controversy over MPs being allowed to skip queue
A row has broken out over who is allowed to skip the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen. MPs and members of the House of Lords do not have to queue and can take four guests each to the lying-in-state. The majority of Parliamentary staff can also...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
Princess Kate sits down with Ukraine first lady Olena Zelensky reinforcing Britain’s commitment to war-torn ally
PRINCESS Kate sat down with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelensky in a regal display of diplomatic Girl Power yesterday. The new Princess of Wales reinforced Britain’s commitment to the war-torn former Soviet republic during the private meeting at Buckingham Palace. Elegant Kate, wearing a black coat dress by...
BBC
Why Tanzania is envious of Kenya's election
In our series of letters from African writers, Tanzanian journalist Sammy Awami suggests that his country could see Kenya as its political role-model. Tanzanians have been peering into their neighbour's compound - Kenya - with a mixture of admiration and envy following a successful election and this week's transfer of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to his ally-turned foe, William Ruto.
BBC
Graves exhumed and Putin on counter-offensive - Ukraine round-up
A day after announcing the discovery of hundreds of graves near the recently liberated city of Izyum, on Friday Ukrainian emergency workers began the grim task of exhuming them in order to establish the cause of death of their occupants. The site, marked by hundreds of wooden crosses, was discovered...
BBC
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border: Almost 30 reported dead in clashes
Almost 30 people have been reported killed and dozens injured in clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border. Fighting regularly flares up between the two former Soviet states, whose border has been disputed since the collapse of the USSR. A fresh skirmish which began earlier in the week continued on Friday, despite...
Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices.
Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.
BBC
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: An increasingly unequal relationship
Think of a giant pendulum that's swinging, ever so slowly, to and fro. It's been happening for centuries here. It swings one way and Russia looks west towards Europe, and the country sees itself as an undeniable part of European civilisation. Other times, the pendulum swings in the opposite direction...
BBC
William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies
While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismiss Chile's appeal
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible for the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
FIFA・
BBC
Putin failing on all his strategic military objectives, says defence chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to subjugate Ukraine - "but that won't happen", Adm Sir Tony Radakin has said. The UK chief of defence staff also said Ukrainian forces were "fighting to maintain their integrity and to gain more of their country back".
Nature.com
Ecological niche modeling based on ensemble algorithms to predicting current and future potential distribution of African swine fever virus in China
African swine fever (ASF) is a tick-borne infectious disease initially described in Shenyang province China in 2018 but is now currently present nationwide. ASF has high infectivity and mortality rates, which often results in transportation and trade bans, and high expenses to prevent and control the, hence causing huge economic losses and a huge negative impact on the Chinese pig farming industry. Ecological niche modeling has long been adopted in the epidemiology of infectious diseases, in particular vector-borne diseases. This study aimed to establish an ecological niche model combined with data from ASF incidence rates in China from August 2018 to December 2021 in order to predict areas for African swine fever virus (ASFV) distribution in China. The model was developed in R software using the biomod2 package and ensemble modeling techniques. Environmental and topographic variables included were mean diurnal range (Â°C), isothermality, mean temperature of wettest quarter (Â°C), precipitation seasonality (cv), mean precipitation of warmest quarter(mm), mean precipitation of coldest quarter (mm), normalized difference vegetation index, wind speed (m/s), solar radiation (kJ /day), and elevation/altitude (m). Contribution rates of the variables normalized difference vegetation index, mean temperature of wettest quarter, mean precipitation of coldest quarter, and mean precipitation of warmest quarter were, respectively, 47.61%, 28.85%, 10.85%, and 7.27% (according to CA), which accounted for over 80% of contribution rates related to variables. According to model prediction, most of areas revealed as suitable for ASF distribution are located in the southeast coast or central region of China, wherein environmental conditions are suitable for soft ticks' survival. In contrast, areas unsuitable for ASFV distribution in China are associated with arid climate and poor vegetation, which are less conducive to soft ticks' survival, hence to ASFV transmission. In addition, prediction spatial suitability for future ASFV distribution suggests narrower areas for ASFV spread. Thus, the ensemble model designed herein could be used to conceive more efficient prevention and control measure against ASF according to different geographical locations in China.
BBC
Tobias White-Sansom: Family gets second post-mortem over Spanish death
A lawyer representing the family of a man who died in Spain believes his death was "not natural". Tobias White-Sansom, 35, originally from Nottingham, died on 31 July, five days after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca. The family believes he was arrested by police, beaten and injected with...
