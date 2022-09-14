ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school in Fresno. Officers confirmed that the call was a hoax and there is no danger.

“We will fully investigate this call and hold accountable those responsible,” said Fresno Police Chief Balderrama.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says police were at the high school within 4 minutes – and within 8 minutes they determined it was a hoax.

Chief Balderrama says the hoax call described people entering the school with rifles and injuring students. Similar hoax calls were made across the state , which Balderrama says could be connected.

Lockdowns were implemented at both Bullard High School and Gibson Elementary School, but have since been lifted.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says this crime would likely be a misdemeanor with possible jail time and a $1,000 fine.

