Kalamazoo County, MI

WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI
WWMTCw

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

1 dead in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A shooting in Kalamazoo killed a man early Saturday, Sept. 17. Kalamazoo police say they found a man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds when officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person being wounded at approximately 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Ave.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

