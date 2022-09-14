Read full article on original website
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
Revolution War patriots to be honored with historical marker in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A historical marker honoring patriots in the American Revolution is coming to Kalamazoo today. The historical marker honoring the people who worked for independence of the United States is being placed in Kalamazoo on Sunday, Sept. 18, a news release from the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan said.
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
Police: Speed likely factor in Kalamazoo deadly crash, road reopened
A woman died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a tree and a light pole, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Medical condition likely contributed to man’s Ottawa County drowning, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A medical condition likely contributed to a 30-year-old man’s drowning in a private pond late Friday, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called about 7:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and Eighth Avenue for a possible drowning.
Severe Weather Risk and Beach Hazard Risk Today
A MARGINAL Level 1 out of 5 Risk has been issued for parts of the region. Also stay out of Lake Michigan today, a HIGH BEACH HAZARD has been issued for a few of our counties.
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
WWMTCw
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
1 dead in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A shooting in Kalamazoo killed a man early Saturday, Sept. 17. Kalamazoo police say they found a man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds when officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person being wounded at approximately 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Ave.
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MLive
