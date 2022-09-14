ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs controversial social media bill into California law

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BILBU_0hvT1lNz00

( The Hill ) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has signed into law a social media transparency measure that he says protects residents from hate and disinformation posts spread through social media platforms.

Senate Bill AB 587 will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment, and extremism on their platforms, and report data on their enforcement of the policies.

The newly signed legislation will also require platforms to file semiannual reports to the state’s attorney general’s office that will disclose their policies toward hate speech, extremism, and disinformation.

The state’s attorney general’s office is also required “to make all terms of service reports submitted pursuant to those provisions available to the public in a searchable repository on its official internet website.”

Senate Bill AB 587 was first introduced by state Rep. Jesse Gabriel (D) and was co-authored by a group of state representatives including Buffy Wicks (D), Jordan Cunningham (R), and state senators Richard Pan (D), Henry Stern (D), and Scott Weiner (D).

“California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country,” Newsom said in a statement. “Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day.”

“Social media has created incredible opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to our kids, to vulnerable communities, and to American democracy as we know it,”  Gabriel said in a statement.  “This new law will finally pull back the curtain and require tech companies to provide meaningful transparency into how they are shaping our public discourse, as well as the role of social media in promoting hate speech, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and other dangerous content. I am grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this bill and for his leadership in protecting kids and vulnerable communities online.”

The new bill is among the latest in a push by state lawmakers to implement legislation on social media companies. Last week, the state’s legislature passed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which will require social media companies to consider the physical and mental health of minors who use their platforms.

According to the Washington Post , several big tech companies and tech industry trade groups have filed lawsuits in Texas and Florida in an attempt to block similar social media regulatory laws enacted in those states.

The bill has also raised concerns from legal experts, citing First Amendment and free speech as their main issues.

“The bill is likely to be struck down as unconstitutional at substantial taxpayer expense. The censorial consequences should trigger the highest level of constitutional scrutiny, but the undue burdens and lack of consumer benefit ensures it won’t survive even lower levels of scrutiny,” Santa Clara University School of Law professor Eric Goldman wrote in a blog post . “As my blog post mentions, there are several other bases for constitutional challenges.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 199

Brian Rue
3d ago

Democrats will do ANYTHING to cling to power...and that includes threatening American citizens if you disagree with them, or if you have different political views that don't support them.

Reply(10)
122
Joel Lane
3d ago

until we get rid of the voting machines we will not get rid of people like this out of office and we know there using them to keep there selfs in power

Reply(4)
64
Rick Valdez
3d ago

wow noosehim wants transparency from social media it's all about control what happened to free speech , your 1st amendment is being violated ,well how about noosehim telling the truth , because noosehim lies like a rug remember in Nov before you vote remember what he has done for you

Reply
53
Related
KRON4 News

‘Name the time’: Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate

(KRON) — Could a Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis debate happen on national television? If DeSantis is game, it can. Gov. Newsom challenged Gov. DeSantis to a debate Friday in a tweet. He suggested that armed with their respective hair products, the governors of two of the nation’s biggest states could go at it on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Stern
Person
Jordan Cunningham
Person
Jesse Gabriel
Person
Buffy Wicks
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Richard Pan
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Media General#California Law#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Californians
KRON4 News

How gym-obsessed is California? Research has the answer.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fitness Volt analyzed Google Trends data for the last year to find out which U.S. state is the most “gym-obsessed.” The fitness website looked at searches for “gym,” “gym near me,” “gym membership,” “yoga near me,” “pilates near me,” “home gym,” and “body building,” then placed those in proportion to the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?

Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed into a law enforcement database and cross-checked […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations

(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy