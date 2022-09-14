Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County drops thriller to Opp at home
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2) lost a thrilling 28-27 Class 3A, Region 2 matchup with the Opp Bobcats (4-1, 4-0) on Friday night. With the two sides trading haymakers for much of the night, Opp held a 20-15 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the game. Pike County’s Ian Foster then dazzled the Brundidge fans by weaving his way through the Opp defense enroute to a 91-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 21-20. Pike County attempted a fake PAT to extend the lead to three but Opp wasn’t fooled.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia routs region foe Montgomery Academy, 49-7
Andalusia rolled up 28 points in the first quarter and did not blink for a crucial 49-7 region win at Montgomery Academy in the first meeting between the two teams Friday. J’Marion Burnette scored the first points of the game with a 33-yard touchdown run, but the score stayed 6-0 after a failed PAT. Kameron Weaver then delivered an interception on defense as Burnette added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. Burnette followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kolya Barton added the PAT to make the score 21-0. Jack Lathrop threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cedric James Sinkfield for a 28-0 lead.
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
southeastsun.com
QB Club, homecoming and ticket information for EHS game vs Rehobeth
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its fifth meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 16, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Wildcat offensive coordinator Cole Weeks. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members
The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
WSFA
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama players answered his challenge: 'All in all, we made some progress'
Nick Saban was frustrated this week that Alabama slipped from its standard of play last week in a one-point win at Texas. But he was happy that the high standard returned on Saturday. But following a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe, Saban saw Bryce Young pass for 3 touchdowns, rush for...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
luvernejournal.com
Luverne High School Homecoming 2022
Luverne High School will host its annual Homecoming festivities on Sept. r 23, 2022. This year’s homecoming theme is “Calling all Tigers… Coming Home to Our Roots.”. The homecoming festivities will begin with a reception honoring the returning Class of 2013 on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 8:15 a.m. in the high school library. Formal presentation of the queen and her court will follow at 9 a.m. in the Samuel M. Carr Gymnasium. The homecoming parade will begin in downtown Luverne at 12 p.m.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Andalusia Star News
Texas man killed in I-65 crash
A single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 65 claimed the life of a Texas man. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
unionspringsherald.com
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
