Opp, AL

Troy Messenger

Pike County drops thriller to Opp at home

The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2) lost a thrilling 28-27 Class 3A, Region 2 matchup with the Opp Bobcats (4-1, 4-0) on Friday night. With the two sides trading haymakers for much of the night, Opp held a 20-15 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the game. Pike County’s Ian Foster then dazzled the Brundidge fans by weaving his way through the Opp defense enroute to a 91-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 21-20. Pike County attempted a fake PAT to extend the lead to three but Opp wasn’t fooled.
OPP, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia routs region foe Montgomery Academy, 49-7

Andalusia rolled up 28 points in the first quarter and did not blink for a crucial 49-7 region win at Montgomery Academy in the first meeting between the two teams Friday. J’Marion Burnette scored the first points of the game with a 33-yard touchdown run, but the score stayed 6-0 after a failed PAT. Kameron Weaver then delivered an interception on defense as Burnette added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. Burnette followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kolya Barton added the PAT to make the score 21-0. Jack Lathrop threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cedric James Sinkfield for a 28-0 lead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
Pike County, AL
Opp, AL
Pike County, AL
Andalusia, AL
Brundidge, AL
Alabama Football
southeastsun.com

QB Club, homecoming and ticket information for EHS game vs Rehobeth

The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its fifth meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 16, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Wildcat offensive coordinator Cole Weeks. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members

The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
ANDALUSIA, AL
WSFA

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Mike Dubose
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
luvernejournal.com

Luverne High School Homecoming 2022

Luverne High School will host its annual Homecoming festivities on Sept. r 23, 2022. This year’s homecoming theme is “Calling all Tigers… Coming Home to Our Roots.”. The homecoming festivities will begin with a reception honoring the returning Class of 2013 on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 8:15 a.m. in the high school library. Formal presentation of the queen and her court will follow at 9 a.m. in the Samuel M. Carr Gymnasium. The homecoming parade will begin in downtown Luverne at 12 p.m.
LUVERNE, AL
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Pike county crash leaves two dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Texas man killed in I-65 crash

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 65 claimed the life of a Texas man. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

