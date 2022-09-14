Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLand
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Fairburn, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A motorcyclist died after they crashed into a car on highway 74 on Friday, Fairburn Police said. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a 2016 Kia Sorento attempted to make a left turn and crashed into a 2006 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle. The driver of...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in the arm at Union City Circle K, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are investigating person shot in the arm at a gas station and convenience store in Union City. The Union City Police Department said officers went at 3:35 p.m. to a Circle K on Flat Shoals Road. Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound to...
Body found in wrecked vehicle off I-20 earlier this week identified as missing Covington mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
Doorbell camera catches moment DeKalb apartments shot up, police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for a shooter they say left at least two families in a DeKalb County apartment complex shook up when gunfire struck their homes. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson they are struggling to make sense of the shooting that left...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
Teen on dirt bike hits 8-year-old girl, breaking her neck, then drives away, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County second grader will continue her recovery journey at home after being in the hospital for nearly a month. Noel Dickens, 8, was run over by a teenager riding a dirt bike in her neighborhood last month. The little girl has a wired...
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Puppies stolen during break-in at DeKalb County animal shelter, employees say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a brazen break-in and burglary at a DeKalb County animal shelter early Friday morning. Employees at PAWS Atlanta, which is located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway, say the shelter has been dealing with many animals abandoned at the location at night, so they've been monitoring their security cameras.
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 2
DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station on Glenwood Road, leaving one of them critically injured.
