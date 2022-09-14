ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in the arm at Union City Circle K, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are investigating person shot in the arm at a gas station and convenience store in Union City. The Union City Police Department said officers went at 3:35 p.m. to a Circle K on Flat Shoals Road. Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound to...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Puppies stolen during break-in at DeKalb County animal shelter, employees say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a brazen break-in and burglary at a DeKalb County animal shelter early Friday morning. Employees at PAWS Atlanta, which is located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway, say the shelter has been dealing with many animals abandoned at the location at night, so they've been monitoring their security cameras.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

